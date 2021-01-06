January 6, 2021

  • 34°

High school basketball: East boys fight back, fall short

By Post Sports

Published 3:14 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021

East’s Dylan Valley. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw

 

Staff report

MOUNT PLEASANT — East Rowan’s boys lost at Mount Pleasant 77-65 on Tuesday in a season opener.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t encouraging signs in the non-conference contest. The Mustangs reached 65 points on only a handful of occasions in 2019-20, a two-win season in which they averaged 53 points per game.

East displayed good balance with guards Dylan Valley and Gavin Sprinkle scoring 12 each, swingman David Jordan getting 10, and post Cameron Padgett collecting eight.

Ten Mustangs scored.

Defensively, there’s still some growing to do. East wasn’t in bad shape at halftime, but the hot-shooting Tigers scored 46 points in the second half, and the Mustangs couldn’t reel them in.

“It was a tough loss,” said East’s new coach Andrew Porter. “We had a slow start. But we played hard and we made some runs. We just couldn’t get over the hump.”

That slow start got the Mustangs in a 17-7 hole after a quarter.

East battled back to a manageable 31-26 halftime deficit.

The Tigers pushed the lead back to a dozen with a 24-point third quarter and held on from there.

Three junior guards led the scoring for the Tigers. Brady Duke had 27, Jadon Carnes scored 19, and Jack Pruitt added 12.

East got eight rebounds apiece from Jordan and Vincent Jones.

East will be home against Central Davidson in a game moved up to Thursday.

 

EAST ROWAN (65) — Sprinkle 12, Valley 12, Jordan 10, Padgett 8, Shuping 6, Jones 5, Clement 5, Young 3, Ellis 2, Pinckney 2.

MOUNT PLEASANT (77) — Duke 27, Carnes 19, Pruitt 12. Others N/A.

E. Rowan               7    19   18   21   — 65

Mount Pleasant   17   14   24   22   — 77

 

 

 

 

Print Article

Comments

China Grove

China Grove Town Council honors beloved community member with proclamation

Kannapolis

Kannapolis can now borrow $11.7 million for water treatment plant repairs, new vehicle

Crime

Overall crime figures down in Salisbury for 2020; final numbers to come

Local

City plans to use federal HUD grant for rent and utility assistance, homelessness prevention, but still open for public input

News

Most NC nursing home workers are refusing COVID vaccine

Crime

19-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

Coronavirus

County reports five COVID-19 deaths

Crime

Barnes’ death sentence vacated in 1992 Tutterow murders

Local

One airlifted from scene of Sherrills Ford Road crash with life-threatening injuries

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug charges, larceny from South Main Street business

Local

United at last, South Main Book Co. owner finally brings second adopted daughter home

Local

City council to be presented with 2019-20 audit, receive recommendations for grant

Local

Due to error, more business could receive funding from small business grant program

Education

No changes to Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ plan B when classes start back this week

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 cases continue climb; next phase of vaccinations to begin

Crime

One struck during drive-by shooting; Cadillac sought by police

Crime

Blotter: Man faces indecent liberties charges

Crime

Salisbury Police looking for pharmacy thief

Crime

Woman faces drug charges after being told to leave hotel

Crime

Man charged for shooting into car’s tire after party

Ask Us

Ask Us: Livingstone College still plans to build urban farm

Elections

Political Notebook: Rep. Hudson joins Budd in announcing he will object to election certification

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury woman arrested for falsely claiming she was abducted

Nation/World

Trump, on tape, presses Ga. official to ‘find’ him votes