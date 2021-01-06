January 6, 2021

  • 39°
Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clash with police

By News Service Report

Published 2:43 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — Angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a chaotic protest aimed at thwarting a peaceful transfer of power, forcing lawmakers to be rushed from the building and interrupting challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump issued a restrained call for peace well after the melee was underway but did not urge supporters to disperse. Earlier he had egged them on to march to Capitol Hill.

Wednesday’s ordinarily mundane procedure of Congress certifying a new president was always going to be extraordinary, with Republican supporters of Trump vowing to protest results of an election that they have baselessly insisted was reversed by fraud. But even the unusual deliberations, which included the Republican vice president and Senate majority leader defying Trump’s demands, were quickly overtaken.

In a raucous, out-of-control scene, protesters fought past police and breached the building, shouting and waving Trump and American flags as they marched through the halls. One person was reported shot at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the situation. That person’s condition was unknown.

The protesters abruptly interrupted the congressional proceedings in an eerie scene that featured official warnings directing people to duck under their seats for cover and put on gas masks after tear gas was used in the Capitol Rotunda.

With the crowds showing no signs of abating, Trump tweeted, “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” Earlier, at his rally, he had urged supporters to march to the Capitol.

Senators were being evacuated. Some House lawmakers tweeted they were sheltering in place in their offices.

Demonstrators fought with Capitol Police and then forced their way into the building, not long after a huge rally near the White House during which Trump egged them on to march to Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers had convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results.

Though fellow Republicans were behind the challenge to Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sought to lower tensions and argued against it. He warned the country “cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes” with “separate facts.”

McConnell declared, “The voters, the courts and the states all have spoken.”

But other Republicans, including House GOP leaders among Trump’s allies were acting out the pleas of supporters at his huge Wednesday rally up Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House to “fight for Trump.”

“We have to fix this,” said Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the GOP whip.

The effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the November results. Biden i s to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Print Article

Comments

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers in Washington contest elections results, condemn violence following riot at Capitol

Elections

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clash with police

Crime

Police chief asks for public tips in deaths of mother, son on Lincolnton Road

China Grove

China Grove Town Council honors beloved community member with proclamation

Kannapolis

Kannapolis can now borrow $11.7 million for water treatment plant repairs, new vehicle

Crime

Overall crime figures down in Salisbury for 2020; final numbers to come

Local

City plans to use federal HUD grant for rent and utility assistance, homelessness prevention, but still open for public input

News

Most NC nursing home workers are refusing COVID vaccine

Crime

19-year-old charged in drive-by shooting

Coronavirus

County reports five COVID-19 deaths

Crime

Barnes’ death sentence vacated in 1992 Tutterow murders

Local

One airlifted from scene of Sherrills Ford Road crash with life-threatening injuries

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug charges, larceny from South Main Street business

Local

United at last, South Main Book Co. owner finally brings second adopted daughter home

Local

City council to be presented with 2019-20 audit, receive recommendations for grant

Local

Due to error, more business could receive funding from small business grant program

Education

No changes to Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ plan B when classes start back this week

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 cases continue climb; next phase of vaccinations to begin

Crime

One struck during drive-by shooting; Cadillac sought by police

Crime

Blotter: Man faces indecent liberties charges

Crime

Salisbury Police looking for pharmacy thief

Crime

Woman faces drug charges after being told to leave hotel

Crime

Man charged for shooting into car’s tire after party

Ask Us

Ask Us: Livingstone College still plans to build urban farm