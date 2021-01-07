January 7, 2021

  • 37°
Photo via Salisbury Fire Department - Firefighters work an incident at the Whitley and Jordan law firm early Thursday morning

Arson investigators called to fire at downtown law office

By Josh Bergeron

Published 7:30 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

SALISBURY — Arson investigators are looking into a fire at a downtown Salisbury law office early Thursday.

A structure fire at the Whitley and Jordan Law Firm, 305 N. Main St., was contained to two downstairs offices. There was smoke, heat and water damage throughout the rear of the building.

In an online post, the Salisbury Fire Department said there was no fire extension upstairs.

The department said firefighters were called to the fire at 2:10 a.m.

In addition to local investigators, the Salisbury Fire Department said it requested assistance from the N.C. Department of Insurance and Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Overnight murders, arson, robbery being investigated by police

Crime

Arson investigators called to fire at downtown law office

Nation/World

Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election

Coronavirus

Health Department draws crowd as COVID-19 vaccinations begin for people older than 75

Local

Town cautions walkers to look out for hawks at Centennial Park

Education

Education briefs: RCCC names winners of Excellence in Teaching Awards

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Apartments planned for second, third floors of Bell Block Building, but Thread Shed remains

Crime

Blotter: Man asked to leave store’s property faces counterfeit money charges

Education

State talks future of Faith Academy, Essie Mae charters

Education

RCCC uses recyclable caps and gowns

Local

Coronavirus takes top spots in most-read Post stories of 2020

Local

Parking recommendations, sufficient input among concerns about Downtown Main Street plan

Nation/World

Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Nation/World

EU commission greenlights Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Nation/World

2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are fired

Nation/World

Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

Nation/World

Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

News

Protesters swarm statehouses across US; some evacuated

News

New NC chief justice seeks vaccine access for court system

News

NC keeps 10 p.m. curfew; Those 75 or older begin vaccinations

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers in Washington contest elections results, condemn violence following riot at Capitol

Elections

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clash with police