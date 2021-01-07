Arson investigators called to fire at downtown law office

SALISBURY — Arson investigators are looking into a fire at a downtown Salisbury law office early Thursday.

A structure fire at the Whitley and Jordan Law Firm, 305 N. Main St., was contained to two downstairs offices. There was smoke, heat and water damage throughout the rear of the building.

In an online post, the Salisbury Fire Department said there was no fire extension upstairs.

The department said firefighters were called to the fire at 2:10 a.m.

In addition to local investigators, the Salisbury Fire Department said it requested assistance from the N.C. Department of Insurance and Office of the State Fire Marshal.