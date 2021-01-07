January 7, 2021

  • 34°

Editorial: Congressmen must call out cause of violence

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 will forever be a stain on American democracy.

During a joint session of Congress that’s almost always a routine step in the country’s peaceful transition of power, Wednesday was everything but. Instead of members of Congress debating the presence of election problems or, as is the case, lack thereof, politicians gripping gas masks were evacuated from their chambers shortly after objections were raised about Arizona’s electoral votes.

Images from the U.S. Capitol showed a portion of a Trump-supporting crowd gathered to protest 2020 presidential election results breaking windows, entering the U.S. Capitol, rummaging through offices and entering the chambers of the U.S. House and Senate. The Associated Press reported Wednesday night that one woman was shot and killed.

Republican lawmakers who protested election results likely envisioned fierce (but democratic) dissent would follow their statements that fraud stole the election from President Donald Trump. Instead, the halls of Congress were the scene of a riot.

It was the lowest point in a deepening rift between people in America with different political views — pushed further apart by widespread conspiracy theories about a legitimate election for the nation’s top office.

Words are more than ink on a page or text on a screen. They can inspire those listening or, for better or worse, serve as a call to action. So, when the president and other elected leaders tell people to take back the country, that the election was stolen and to march on the Capitol there should be no surprise when some of their supporters act.

The trouble is there’s been no widespread evidence of voter fraud that would change the outcome of election results. Judges across the country, including Trump appointees, have tossed out lawsuits about election fraud.

The burden of leadership is being able to tell the truth and speak truth to power when it’s difficult. It means taking angry criticism from people with whom you might have previously agreed. It means examining your own language to see how it affects the actions of your supporters and doing more than condemning mob rule.

Politicians quickly and often point fingers at perpetrators of riots and out-of-hand protests when they disagree with their political views, calling for prosecution. The same is not true when political views align.

The words of the president matter. So, too, do the words of our congressmen.

Rep. Ted Budd, Rowan County’s congressman, moved in the right direction Wednesday, but he only condemned the effect rather than the cause. There was no call for prosecution of those who participated in the riot.

“Mob rule is not representative of our country. That is not how we do things,” Budd said.

Immediately after House members were evacuated, Rep. Richard Hudson, who represented parts of Rowan County until this week, did the same. He only condemned the violence rather than why the violence occurred.

A good example is Republican Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina’s senior senator, who said America’s core principles “were threatened by those seeking to forcibly stop our electoral process and overturn the results of a presidential election with which they disagreed.”

“No evidence of voter fraud has emerged that would warrant overturning the 2020 election,” Burr said. “The president bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point. It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward. “

To be clear, there must be room for debate about election reforms that make the country’s elections more secure, but having a debate about the need to implement voter ID, move up ballot deadlines or implement signature verification laws is light years from fictional rhetoric that results in vandals and rioters storming the Capitol. The former are matters on which reasonable people should be able to disagree, sometimes vehemently, without thinking the other side is evil. The latter has no place in America. Sometimes the line is thin between the two.

In another time, an incident like Wednesday’s would be a moment of unity — when the country and its politicians stand in support of American democracy through their words and actions.

The reality is that years of political polarization, which has roots predating Trump, mean there are few reasons to be optimistic this will become a national turning point.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have you given to a charitable cause or volunteered your time for a charity or nonprofit this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

Health Department draws crowd as COVID-19 vaccinations begin for people older than 75

Local

Town cautions walkers to look out for hawks at Centennial Park

High School

High school basketball: Salisbury girls roll

Education

Education briefs: RCCC names winners of Excellence in Teaching Awards

Education

Shoutouts

Business

Apartments planned for second, third floors of Bell Block Building, but Thread Shed remains

Crime

Blotter: Man asked to leave store’s property faces counterfeit money charges

Education

State talks future of Faith Academy, Essie Mae charters

Education

RCCC uses recyclable caps and gowns

Local

Coronavirus takes top spots in most-read Post stories of 2020

Local

Parking recommendations, sufficient input among concerns about Downtown Main Street plan

Nation/World

Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general

Nation/World

EU commission greenlights Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Nation/World

2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor’s death are fired

Nation/World

Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street

Nation/World

Warnock, Ossoff win in Georgia, handing Dems Senate control

News

Protesters swarm statehouses across US; some evacuated

News

New NC chief justice seeks vaccine access for court system

News

NC keeps 10 p.m. curfew; Those 75 or older begin vaccinations

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers in Washington contest elections results, condemn violence following riot at Capitol

Elections

Trump supporters storm US Capitol, clash with police

Crime

Police chief asks for public tips in deaths of mother, son on Lincolnton Road

China Grove

China Grove Town Council honors beloved community member with proclamation