Education briefs: RCCC names winners of Excellence in Teaching Awards

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recognized the 2019-2020 Excellence in Teaching award recipients at a recent meeting of the Board of Trustees.

The award recognizes superior faculty members who go above and beyond expected levels of instruction and elevate educational excellence and student success.

Wayne Laney Jr., a full-time criminal justice and emergency management instructor, and Meghan Varner, a part-time social sciences instructor, received the awards.

“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is committed to providing the highest quality instruction for our students, and we are extremely proud of these educators for their commitment to excellence,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said.

Laney, who was previously named an Excellence in Teaching Award winner for 2016-17, is a decorated law enforcement officer who began as a full-time criminal justice faculty member at RCCC in August 2015 after serving for a year as an adjunct instructor.

In addition to teaching criminal justice, he is also an emergency management instructor and serves as the Work-Based Learning coordinator for the criminal justice program and as the faculty advisor for the Criminal Justice Association. He was a nominee for the 2020 North Carolina Community College System R.J. Reynolds Excellence in Teaching Award.

Laney holds a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina, along with master’s degrees in criminal justice administration and emergency services management. He is in the second year of the Doctor of Criminal Justice program at Saint Leo University, specializing in Homeland Security. He also is a 2005 graduate of Leadership Rowan.

Varner is an adjunct instructor of political science at Rowan-Cabarrus and has more than 10 years of experience providing leadership, management and education for government departments and universities. She was the recipient of UNC Wilmington’s Unsung Hero Award in 2006, UNC Wilmington’s Distinguished Service Award in 2007, and Elon University School of Law’s Certificate of Achievement in Recognition of Superior Commitment to Public Service in 2012.

A member of the Town of Spencer’s Planning Board, she also has served on the town’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and worked as a project assistant to the town manager, where she researched and advised on training materials, updates to town policies and ordinances.

Varner earned a Juris Doctorate from Elon University School of Law and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. She holds bachelor’s degrees in political science and business administration, with a minor in history, from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Students initiate the nomination process for the award annually by recommending their top instructors. Students then help narrow that pool of candidates by voting for their favorites. Final nominees are then required to submit an extensive portfolio, letters of recommendation and complete an unannounced, filmed observation.

