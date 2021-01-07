January 7, 2021

High school cross country: East boys are conference champs

By Post Sports

Published 12:08 am Thursday, January 7, 2021

East Rowan cross country

 

Staff report

STATESVILLE — East Rowan won the championship in North Piedmont Conference boys cross country on Wednesday.

The Mustangs posted a team score of 30 at the Statesville Soccer Complex and easily prevailed over Carson (68), West Rowan (76), South Iredell (77), North Iredell (112) and Statesville (148).

It was a big jump for the Mustangs, who were fourth in the conference meet in the fall of 2019.

North Iredell’s Philip Riddle took individual honors with a 16:34 clocking, but the Mustangs, coached by Nermin Hodzic, had the depth.

East’s top five finished second, third, fourth, eighth and 13th.

Freshman Shayden Edwards paced East. He took second place in 17:34. Junior Thomas Ferguson was third in 17:57. Sophomore Carson Ritchie was fourth in 18:10.

Senior Brayden Self placed eighth in 18:27, while sophomore Daniel Fabian was 13th in 18:58.

Also competing for the champs were junior Hunter Blackwelder and sophomore Cameron Ritchie.

Carson’s runner-up finish was sparked by seniors Cole Issac (6th, 18:20) and TJ Jones (10th, 18:52).

Freshman Ethan Wilson (9th, 18:43) led 2019 champion West Rowan.

 

 

 

