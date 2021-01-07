Letter: COVID-19 cost Trump election

I read Mr. Alan Gilmours letter published Sunday (“Be careful what you wish for”) and agree 100%. However he left out one major failure: COVID-19.

Trump’s failure to act in a timely manner because he did nor want to “panic” America cost us 350,000 dead and counting. This is a total failure to protect the homeland.

That is why, in my opinion, it cost him his second term, and justly so. That will be his legacy.

— Neil Nurisso

Salisbury