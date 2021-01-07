Police investigating suspicious death on Standish Street
SALISBURY — Officers with the Salisbury Police Department were called to the scene of a suspicious death Wednesday at 1614 Standish St. after neighbors found a 30-year-old Black female dead inside her apartment.
The case is being treated as a homicide due to suspicious circumstances, according to a news release from the Salisbury Police Department.
Check back for further details, which are expected to be released this morning.
