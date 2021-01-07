Wintry mix in the forecast tonight

From staff and wire reports

A storm system will bring rain and possibly some snow to parts of Rowan County overnight and into Friday.

A winter storm warning in place for parts of the Piedmont and Western North Carolina also includes Rowan County

Precipitation is expected to initially fall as rain across the foothills and Piedmont, but cooling temperatures will support a transition to snow Friday morning, roughly along and north of I-40. Heavy snow accumulations will be possible in these areas before the precipitation tapers off or changes back to rain Friday afternoon.

Other areas in the South could potentially see severe thunderstorms as the front moves through, forecasters say.

The storms expected tonight and Friday along the central Gulf Coast will have the potential for brief tornadoes, the National Weather Service projected.

Snow and ice will be the main threats across parts of the Appalachian Mountains.

A winter storm warning that goes into effect tonight continues into Friday and residents are being warned that icy conditions could make travel treacherous.

Winter storm warnings also covered parts of Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia.