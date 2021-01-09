College basketball roundup: Hurricanes hang on to edge Wolfpack

RALEIGH (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 24 points and Earl Timberlake had six of his career-high 13 in the last 68 seconds as Miami finally won a close game, defeating North Carolina State 64-59 on Saturday.

Wong had a layup in an 8-0 run inside the last four minutes that put the Hurricanes, who lost their previous three games by a total of five points, ahead 58-54. Timberlake capped the run from the foul line with 1:08 to play.

The Wolfpack got a quick 3-pointer from Thomas Allen in the right corner, his fourth, to make it a one-point game. Miami ran the clock down before Wong missed a layup but Timberlake grabbed the rebound and slammed it home. Seconds later he grabbed a Wolfpack miss and was fouled, the freshman calmly making two at the line for a 62-57 lead.

Wong added free throws after N.C. State missed for a 14-3 closing run before DJ Funderburk scored at the buzzer.

The Hurricanes (5-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) were coming off losses of 80-78 to Virginia Tech, 66-65 to Clemson and 67-65 to North Carolina.

Allen scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack (6-3, 2-2), who played their fourth tight game. Funderburk scored 12 and matched his career-high with 11 rebounds and Devon Daniels added 11. N.C. State’s last three games were decided by a total of 10 points, including two wins.

Miami led 32-31 after a tight first half. Until the closing seconds, Miami’s biggest lead in the second half came after Wong and Timberlake combined for a 7-0 run for a 40-36 lead. In the middle of the half, Daniels and Funderburk combined for 10 points in an 11-0 that gave N.C. State it’s biggest second-half lead at 51-45.

In the second half, Miami shot 52% and made 9 of 12 free throws while the Wolfpack shot 35.5% and was 2 of 6 from the line.

Miami goes to Boston College on Tuesday. N.C. State is scheduled to play at Florida State on Wednesday.

South Florida 69, East Carolina 63

GREENVILLE (AP) — David Collins registered 16 points as South Florida got past East Carolina. Justin Brown had 12 points for South Florida (7-5, 3-3 American Athletic Conference).

Tremont Robinson-White scored a career-high 29 points for the Pirates (7-3, 1-3). Jayden Gardner added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Bitumba Baruti had eight rebounds.

Winthrop 75, Gardner-Webb 65

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Adonis Arms came off the bench to tally 17 points in 18 minutes to lead Winthrop to its 10th straight victory to start the season and the 15th in a row over two seasons.

Chandler Vaudrin had 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Winthrop (10-0, 7-0 Big South Conference), which is off to its best start in program history.

Jordan Sears had a career-high 18 points off the bench for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-7, 2-3). Jaheam Cornwall added 17 points for Gardner-Webb. Jamaine Mann had eight rebounds. Jacob Falko had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Hampton 73, UNC-Asheville 71

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Davion Warren made two free throws to end the game, had a career-high 32 points plus 15 rebounds, and Hampton edged UNC-Asheville.

Marquis Godwin scored a career-high 20 points for Hampton (5-7, 4-3). .

Tajion Jones had 17 points for the Bulldogs (4-6, 3-2 Big South Conference). LJ Thorpe added 15 points and five assists. Evan Clayborne had 12 points and eight rebounds.

No. 22 Virginia 61, Boston College 49

BOSTON — Jay Huff matched his career-high with 18 points, adding eight rebounds on Saturday to lead No. 22 Virginia to a 61-49 victory over Boston College.

Sam Hauser scored 17 with 10 boards to help the Cavaliers (6-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their third straight since a Dec. 26 loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.

DeMarr Langford Jr. scored 14 and CJ Felder had nine points and nine rebounds for BC. The Eagles (2-9, 0-5) have lost eight of their last nine against Virginia.

No. 2 Baylor 67, TCU 49

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jared Butler scored a season-high 28 points and Baylor stayed undefeated. MaCio Teague added 12 points and Davion Mitchell had 10 for the Bears (11-0, 4-0 Big 12). Mike Miles had 15 of his 17 points by halftime for the Horned Frogs (9-4, 2-3).

No. 4 Texas 72, No. 14 West Virginia 70

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 4 Texas to a 72-70 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.

Jones took a pass from Courtney Ramey and hit an uncontested shot from the right corner after West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews missed two free throws with 11 seconds left.

Ramey scored 19 points for Texas (10-1, 4-0 Big 12). Taz Sherman scored 17 points for the Mountaineers (9-4, 2-3).

No. 7 Creighton 97, St. John’s 79

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points to lead six Creighton players in double figures with Marcus Zegarowski out of the lineup. The Bluejays (10-2, 6-1) won their sixth consecutive Big East game in the same season for the first time since joining the conference in 2013. The Red Storm (6-6, 1-5) dropped to 0-4 on the road.

No. 9 Tennessee 68, Texas A&M 54

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Sophomore guard Santiago Vescov scored a career-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, in the Volunteers’ victory.

Vescovi’s hot hand began early for the Vols (9-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) as he hit his first four shots from behind the arc.

Senior Savion Flagg scored 12 for the Aggies (6-4, 1-3).

Ohio State 79, No. 15 Rutgers 68

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State closed the first half with a big run to beat No. 15 Rutgers.

The Buckeyes (9-3, 3-3 Big Ten) used a 22-4 burst to take a 42-30 lead at halftime in sending Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) to its third straight loss.