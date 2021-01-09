January 9, 2021

  • 45°

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 9, 2021

By TALI ARBEL

AP Technology Writer

Twitter banned President Donald Trump’s account Friday, citing “the risk of further incitement of violence” following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Twitter has long given Trump and other world leaders broad exemptions from its rules against personal attacks, hate speech and other behaviors. But in a detailed explanation posted on its blog Friday, the company said recent Trump tweets amounted to glorification of violence when read in the context of the Capitol riot and plans circulating online for future armed protests around the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The social platform has been under growing pressure to take further action against Trump following the Wednesday violence. On Wednesday, Facebook suspended Trump’s account through Jan. 20 and possibly indefinitely. Twitter merely suspended Trump’s account for 12 hours after he posted a video that repeated false claims about election fraud and praised the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

Trump’s Twitter persona has long functioned as a mix of policy announcements — often out of the blue; complaints about the media; disparagement of women, minorities and his perceived enemies; and praise for his supporters, replete with exclamation marks, all-caps, and one-word declarations such as “Sad!”

He has fired numerous officials on Twitter and his posts, like his speeches at rallies, are a torrent of misinformation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The official account for the President of the United States, @potus, remains live.

In the Trump tweets cited by Twitter, Trump stated that he will not be attending the inauguration and referred to his supporters as “American Patriots,” saying they will have “a GIANT VOICE long into the future.” Twitter said these statements “are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021, and that there are multiple indicators that they are being received and understood as encouragement to do so.”

Twitter said its policy enables world leaders to speak to the public, but that these accounts “are not above our rules entirely” and can’t use Twitter to incite violence. Trump had roughly 89 million followers.

Twitter shares fell roughly 3% in after-hours trading.

Jonathan Greenblatt, who heads the Anti-Defamation League, said Friday that banning Trump was an “excellent step” and “a fitting end to a legacy of spewing hate and vitriol.” The ADL was part of a coalition of civil rights and advocacy groups on Friday calling for Twitter to ban Trump’s account.

On Friday, Twitter also permanently banned two Trump loyalists — former national security adviser Michael Flynn and attorney Sidney Powell — as part of a broader purge of accounts promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory. Twitter said it will take action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm.

“Given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content,” Twitter said in an emailed statement. The company also said Trump attorney Lin Wood was permanently suspended Tuesday for violating its rules, but provided no additional details.

Dozens of QAnon social media accounts were hyping up Trump’s Jan. 6 rally in the heart of Washington, expressing hope that it could lead to the overturn of the election results.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

Out-of-state residents can get COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina

College

East Carolina restores women’s sports teams under threat of lawsuit

Nation/World

Democrats looking to quick Trump impeachment, want him out before Biden’s inauguration

News

Teen killed by grenade likely sold at store in Shallotte

Nation/World

Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement

Coronavirus

Three additional COVID-19 deaths make 13 this week in Rowan County

Crime

Spencer police release images of man suspected of setting fire to cars

Elections

Rep. Ted Budd’s full comments on objecting to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes

Crime

Salisbury man charged in Webb Road-area break-ins

Crime

Two face charges in damages, theft totaling more than $1 million

Elections

North Carolina lawmakers continue condemnation, clarify objections to election results

Nation/World

Trump says he’ll leave office peacefully

Nation/World

Biden introduces his pick for attorney general

Nation/World

Lawmakers openly discuss ousting Trump

News

State eyes incentives for prison inmates who get vaccinated

News

UNC-Chapel Hill delays in-person classes for three weeks

Local

City’s audit shows improvements in Broadband Services Fund

Crime

Cars at would-be Spencer fabrication business set on fire

Education

State approves Faith Academy, moves to revoke Essie Mae charter

Education

Weather shuts schools for Friday; only one day of in-person classes this week

Coronavirus

County reports record eight deaths as positivity rate climbs above 10%

Local

Wintry mix in the forecast tonight

Local

Intentionally set fire burns downtown Salisbury law office

Crime

Overnight murders, arson, robbery being investigated by police