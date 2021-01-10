Ann Farabee column: Restart it

By Ann Farabee

It was during a faculty meeting that I learned the news. We would be getting a classroom computer, take computer training, and then use it for things like student attendance and emails. Hmm? What was an email?

It arrived. The huge clunky black monster invaded an entire corner of my classroom. Students on that side of the room could barely see the chalkboard.

Was a computer going to replace our textbooks? Or maybe even replace me?

Really? Was this a sign of end times? Was the Lord coming back soon? Was a computer even safe?

Some teachers learned quickly. Some initially refused to learn. Then there was me. I wanted to learn, but was technologically challenged.

I hope my students that year did not suffer educationally because I spent so long trying to do attendance and check for that occasional email on the computer.

Day by day, I began to improve in my technological ability.

But — a frightening day arrived. My computer froze. I had broken it! I just knew it was going to cost the school system thousands of dollars to repair it! What was I going to do? I had to get my attendance in — or they would come looking for me and find out what had happened! I sat for way too long staring at the screen. Nothing changed.

I needed help! This was a crisis.

I sent a student to the classroom next door to get help from a computer-savvy teacher.

She walked in, saw the look of desperation on my face, looked at my computer, patted me on the back, and said two words I will never forget, “Restart it.”

I had learned a new word. All I needed was a restart.

A restart means a new start.

We have the power to do a restart.

Let’s use it.

Here is a brief but concise plan for a restart for us from God’s word:

Revelation 21:5 says, “Behold I make all things new. Write this down for these words are trustworthy and true.”

Luke 5:36 says that no one tears a piece of cloth from a new garment and puts it on an old garment — because it won’t match up.

Ready?

Repeat these words: all things can be made new.

Write down a list of all things that need to be made new.

Restart.

Repeat as needed.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.