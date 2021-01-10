Breakdown of COVID-19 vaccination phases
Phase 1a: Health care workers directly working with COVID-19 patients and administering vaccine, long-term care staff and residents
Phase 1b: Adults aged 75+, essential frontline workers
Group one: Any adult aged 75+, regardless of health status
Group two: Frontline essential workers aged 50+
Group three: Frontline essential workers of any age
Phase 2: Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness
Group one: Anyone aged 65-74
Group two: Anyone aged 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions
Group three: Incarcerated individuals, those in group living settings
Group four: Essential workers not yet vaccinated
Phase 3: Students
Phase 4: Everyone else
Contact county health officials at 980-432-1800 or COVID-19@rowancountync.gov for additional questions.
