January 10, 2021

Letter: On prejudice, COVID-19 and election

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 10, 2021

First, your paper is very prejudiced to conservatives, Republicans, and President Donald Trump!

Second, the Democrats said it would take three to five years to get a vaccine. Trump did it in around a year, and it would have been sooner if Pfizer had not waited until after the election. Trump was going to cost them and other drug companies billions in requiring them to charge the lowest price that they charge other nations!

Third, the Democrats are complaining about the distribution of the vaccine. Trump got it ready and shipped to the states. The states are the ones not getting it given. And in some Democrat states, they are not giving the vaccine to elderly, those with health problems, medical staff and first responders.

In New York, the butcher of New York Cuomo, who sent the COVID-19 into nursing homes and the idiots gave him an Emmy for it! And now he wants to give the vaccine to drug addicts before everyone else. The governor in Maine may prioritize the vaccine for inmates. If the inmates are elderly or have health problems, then they should be in the first group to get it!

I guess to put it simple, the Democrats still want to hurt Trump. So, they slow the release of the vaccine and put drug addicts and inmates first.

I wonder whose mother, father, wife, husband, son, or daughter will die so that our young and/or healthy inmates and addicts can get their loved one’s vaccine! Do you not think something is wrong with this picture? And the Democrats did cheat to win the elections. There are thousands of affidavits and even videos showing they cheated. Fake news won’t show it. In North Carolina, why did they wait so long to announce Trump and Tillis won after they announced Cooper won? Because they wanted to see if they needed N.C. for Joe Biden and Senate to win, I think!

— Chris Rodgers

China Grove

