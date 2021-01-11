January 12, 2021

Area Sports Briefs: South Rowan volleyball in action

By Mike London

South’s Anna Rymer spikes the ball in a recent match. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

From staff reports

South Rowan is at home Tuesday for the first round of the 2A volleyball playoffs.

The seventh-seeded Raiders (14-1) take on No. 10 seed South Point (10-2) at 6 p.m.

Both teams are South. Both teams are Raiders. Both wear red and black.

South Rowan won the Central Carolina Conference, while South Point was runner-up behind East Rutherford in the Southwestern Conference.

Senior Anna Dunbar has been the big hitter for South Point with 183 kills.

South Rowan senior Anna Rymer has 316 kills, while sophomore Cameron Black has 126.

Freshman Leah Rymer has 420 assists. Junior Payton Black leads South in digs with 407.

The South Rowan-South Point winner plays the Central Davidson-West Stanly winner in the second round. Central Davidson is seeded 15th, while West Stanly is seeded second.

HS basketball

There’s lots of high school basketball scheduled Tuesday, although only family members will see it.

North Stanly is at North Rowan. Salisbury hosts Northwest Guilford, which usually has one of the state’s best girls teams.

North Piedmont Conference play gets started with East Rowan at West Rowan and North Iredell at Carson.

College hoops

Catawba’s men’s game at Carson-Newman was scheduled for Wednesday but has been postponed.

Catawba’s women hope to return to action on Jan. 23 at Lincoln Memorial.

Local golf

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, David & Azalee Huneycutt and Crystal Clement and Larry Clifton took first place.

Ralph & Pam Carver and  Calvin Smith and Don Carpenter placed second.

Pam Carver had longest putt.

College softball

Pfeiffer’s Monte Sherrill has been named a Top-100 Collegiate Coach by ExtraInningSoftball.com

The Top-100 list features mostly Division I head coaches and assistants and only seven Division III coaches made the list, with Sherrill being the lone representative from the USA South.

