Blotter: Jan 11
In Salisbury Police reports:
• Farmers and Merchants Bank on Friday reported vandalism in the 600 block of Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• Ulta on Friday reported shoplifting in the 1400 block of Klumac Road.
• Walmart on Friday reported three incidents of shoplifting in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
• A man on Friday reported a burglary in the 300 block of North Jackson Street that police said was related to a dispute between a landlord and tenant.
• A man on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 400 block of Carolina Boulevard.
• Walmart on Saturday reported a larceny in the 300 block of South Arlington Street.
• The Flower Agency reported a burglary Saturday in the 1100 block of Fries Street.
• An overdose was reported Saturday in the 1200 block of Mirror Park Drive.
• Piedmont Electric Motor Repair Inc. on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of East Innes Street.
• A woman on Sunday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• Walmart reported two incidents of shoplifting Sunday in the 300 block of Arlington Street.
• John Lee Leazer, 37, was charged Sunday with violating a domestic violence order.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A woman on Thursday reported trash being dumped in the 200 block of Kress Venture Drive in China Grove.
• A woman on Thursday reported a vehicle breaking and entering in the 400 block of Frontier Circle in China Grove.
• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 600 block of Frontier Circle in China Grove.
• A woman on Thursday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Acorn Oaks Drive.
• A woman on Thursday reported an assault on Goodman Drive in Salisbury.
• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from a building in the 600 block of Third Creek Church Road in Cleveland.
• Tamarac Marina on Thursday reported a larceny in the 9100 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.
• A man on Thursday reported a larceny from the 100 block of Golfers Drive in Salisbury.
• A woman on Thursday reported a stolen license plate in the 100 block of Red Pine Drive.
• A man on Thursday reported a vehicle breaking and entering in the 100 block of Frontier Circle in China Grove.
• Connie Davison Joyner, 53, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the 300 block of Arrowood Road in Salisbury.
• Kaylyn Christy Scrip, 29, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.
• Cory Wayne Harrington, 27, was charged with injury to personal property in the 2800 block of North Cannon Boulevard.
