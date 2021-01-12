January 12, 2021

  • 43°

Blotter: Woman charged with misusing 911

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:44 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

SALISBURY — A woman faces charges of misusing the 911 telephone system after allegedly calling for a non-emergency domestic matter, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Sebrina Bunton Phillips, 50, was charged Saturday after an incident in which she called 911 multiple times and was advised not to call again or face charges.

The Sheriff’s Office said Phillips called about a disturbance involving her daughter and that Phillips appeared to be impaired when she called. Sheriff’s deputies advised her of options if she wanted to pursue the matter.

The deputies left the scene and prepared to pull out of the neighborhood when Phillips called 911 again. She was told that she would be charged if she called 911 again for the same situation because it was not an emergency.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Phillips called 911 before the deputies were out of the neighborhood, and she subsequently was placed under arrest.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman on Thursday reported a person broke a car window in the 2800 block of North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis.

• A man on Thursday reported someone stole car parts from the 6100 block of South Main Street in Salisbury.

• A woman on Thursday reported fraud/forgery of numerous checks received in the mail in the 1000 block of Hastings Court in China Grove.

• A woman on Thursday reported her vehicle was broken into and damaged in the 1700 block of South Main Street in China Grove.

• A woman on Friday reported a burglary in the 2400 block of Webb Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Saturday reported a burglary in the 200 block of Windy Hill Drive in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported a larceny from a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Hurley School road in Salisbury.

• A woman on Saturday reported a burglary in the 1100 block of Cannon Farm Road in China Grove.

• Shannon Lee Cape, 41, was charged Thursday with violating a domestic violence order in the 200 block of Malcolm Road in Salisbury.

• Sandra Clawson Gaston, 54, was charged Thursday with filing a false report to police or radio broadcasting station in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue.

• David Ryan Wood, 33, was charged Friday with failing to report an accident in the 400 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury.

• Michael Andrew Callicutt, 39, was charged Friday with possessing stolen goods in the 2500 block of White Road in Salisbury.

• Krista Elaine Bolick, 41, was charged Saturday with defrauding an innkeeper or campground owner in the 100 block of Proctor Drive in Salisbury.

• Crystal Dawn Smith, 36, was charged Saturday with possession with intending to sell or distribute heroin in the 500 block of Charolais Drive in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A person on Monday reported a 1998 Chevrolet van had a broken passenger side window Monday in the 1300 block of Standish Street.

• A woman on Monday reported the larceny of automobile accessories in the 1300 block of Klumac road.

• A woman reported a physical assault Monday in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

• Michael Twain Thomas, 28, was charged Monday with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, Xanax, in the 500 block of Park Avenue.

• Demmanuelle Tyyan Fincher, 24, was charged Monday with felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with misusing 911

Education

RSS reports steady COVID-19 cases, talks draft calendar

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan; outbreak at the Laurels declared over

Local

Cheerwine Festival moved to September in hopes of reduced COVID restrictions

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry becomes smallest town in state to receive elite fire protection classification

Crime

UPDATED: All clear after packages force county employee evacuations

Education

New superintendent takes the helm of Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Business

Revamped Paycheck Protection Program opens for first-time borrowers and some lenders

Nation/World

FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Nation/World

House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Nation/World

Trump Homeland Security chief abruptly quits at tense time

Coronavirus

County expects new shipment of vaccine later this week after crowd at drive-thru exhausts supply

Crime

Blotter: Jan 11

Local

Man, woman killed in fire near Rockwell

Crime

Man shot while driving on Standish Street

News

Political Notebook: Sen. Carl Ford to serve as co-chair of two Senate committees

Nation/World

Pelosi says House will impeach Trump, pushes VP to oust him

Ask Us

Ask Us: Progress being made on new multipurpose building at Dan Nicholas Park

Crime

Man arrested for setting fires to vehicles in Spencer

BREAKING NEWS

Two dead after Sunday fire at home near Rockwell

Education

Critical for working parents, child care centers navigate COVID-19 challenges

Elections

Local Republicans condemn riots at Capitol, say ‘plenty of blame to go around’

News

State legislators sworn in early during ceremony in Salisbury

Business

Biz Roundup: Kannapolis honored for communications work regarding downtown revitalization project