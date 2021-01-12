January 13, 2021

  • 30°

High school basketball: Carson girls cruise in NPC opener

By Post Sports

Published 11:56 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Carson’s Colbie Perry. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team put four girls in double figures and routed North Iredell 62-29 in the North Piedmont Conference opener for both teams.

Senior Colbie Perry only made one 3-pointer in the Cougars’ opener, but she made five in Tuesday’s romp. All 15 of her points came from the bonus line.

Mary Spry had 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting and had seven rebounds. Ellie Wilhelm made three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Hannah Isley scored 11 points, although coach Brooke Stouder probably was even more excited about her taking a charge.

Carleigh Perry had seven rebounds and a number of assists for the Cougars (2-0, 1-0).

Senior volleyball star Hannah Vaughn scored her first points for the basketball program.

Jewel Allen, a 6-foot center, led North Iredell (0-1, 0-1) with nine points.

“We’ve only had everyone together for two practices, but I thought we played really well in spurts,” Carson coach Brooke Stouder said. “North Iredell is well-coached, sound and tall and they gave us some trouble at times.”

Most of Carson’s troubles, for all practial purposes, were over by the end of the first quarter. It was 20-3 at that point and 31-8 at halftime.

North Iredell was Carson’s nemesis for years, but the Cougars have won the last five meetings.

Carson is scheduled to play East Rowan on Thursday.

Carson’s boys were not able to play North Iredell on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 situation.

 

N. IREDELL (29) — Allen 9, Myers 6, Barzee 5, Curlee 4, Ward 3, Anderson 2, Goodin, Bradford, Guill.

CARSON (62) — Spry 16, Co. Perry 15, Wilhelm 13, H, Isley 11, Vaughn 4, L. Isley 2, Ca. Perry 1, White, Barbee, Corley, Barger, Hales, Storey.

N. Iredell     3    5   15   6   — 29

Carson        20   11  16   15 — 62

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you plan to be vaccinated for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Education

New RSS Superintendent Watlington begins district tour

High School

High school basketball: Young West girls roll

Landis

Town of Landis receives recommendations for three-year plan to improve roads

Nation/World

House urges Pence to help oust Trump; impeachment next

News

Moratorium over: NC towns advance LGBT protections

Nation/World

As pandemic worsens, most US states resist restrictions

News

New chief justice means shake-up atop NC’s court system

News

North Carolina lawmakers irritated over slow vaccine rollout

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with misusing 911

Education

RSS reports steady COVID-19 cases, talks draft calendar

Coronavirus

Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan; outbreak at the Laurels declared over

Local

Cheerwine Festival moved to September in hopes of reduced COVID restrictions

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry becomes smallest town in state to receive elite fire protection classification

Crime

UPDATED: All clear after packages force county employee evacuations

Education

New superintendent takes the helm of Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Business

Revamped Paycheck Protection Program opens for first-time borrowers and some lenders

Nation/World

FBI warns of plans for nationwide armed protests next week

Nation/World

House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’

Nation/World

Trump Homeland Security chief abruptly quits at tense time

Coronavirus

County expects new shipment of vaccine later this week after crowd at drive-thru exhausts supply

Crime

Blotter: Jan 11

Local

Man, woman killed in fire near Rockwell

Crime

Man shot while driving on Standish Street

News

Political Notebook: Sen. Carl Ford to serve as co-chair of two Senate committees