High school basketball: North Rowan girls win YVC opener

Staff report

SPENCER — North Rowan’s girls were successful in their first home game and first conference game on Tuesday.

Sophomore guard Kamora Cannie scored 15 points as the Cavaliers handled the visiting Comets of North Stanly 48-21.

North Rowan won its sixth straight in the series.

“We had a very slow start, but I’m proud of the way we finished the game,” said North Rowan coach Anthia Smith. “We focused on rebounding and second-chance points in the second half and that really helped us.”

Cannie also had four steals for the Cavaliers (2-0).

Bailee Goodlett had nine points and two steals. Brittany Ellis had seven points and three rebounds. Hannah Wilkerson had six points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Makiya McDaniel had six points and eight rebounds. Chloee Stoner had six points and two rebounds. Bloom Goodlett had seven rebounds.

The Comets fell to 1-2.