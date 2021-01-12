Letter: Trump needs to resign

I find that the opinion by our GOP leaders is a appeasement.

Mr. Trump and his allies attempted to subvert our Constitution. It was planned by them, incited by them and started by them. He set that mob onto the Capitol. Then, instead of leading a peaceful protes, Mr. Trump and his allies sat back and watched it on TV, gleefully enjoying the chaos and damage that was created. People died and the blood is on Mr. Trump’s hands never to be washed off. Mr. Trump should resign.

Our local representatives and senators need to say it as it is. Mr. Trump did not win the election. It may be easy to place blame on other’s. No one is to blame but Mr. Trump.

—Michael O’Connell

Salisbury