January 12, 2021

Employees at the Rowan County Health Department were evacuated Tuesday morning after a man dropped off packages and ran.

Rowan Health Department evacuated for suspicious packages

By Josh Bergeron

Published 11:51 am Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Officers with the Salisbury Police Department are on scene at the Rowan County Health Department for two suspicious packages that reportedly were dropped off at the location. 

It was reported that a well-dressed man entered the Health Department carrying two packages.  He told staff that they were important and valuable packages and he had to leave them there, a news release said.  The man placed the packages down then took off running through the parking lot, police said.

Officers have evacuated the building and the parking lot. Both Faith Road and Innes Street have been shut down from Avalon Drive to Jake Alexander Boulevard. The Cabarrus County Bomb Squad is en route and will be assisting with the call.  

