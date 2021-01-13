Basketball roundup: Hokies take down Blue Devils

By Jimmy Robertson

Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. — His team seemingly stunned by Duke’s second-half surge, Virginia Tech coach Mike Young opted against a momentum-halting timeout.

He told his Hokies to get tough and play on — and that’s just what they did.

Tyrece Radford had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift No. 20 Virginia Tech over the 19th-ranked Blue Devils 74-67 on Tuesday night.

The double-double was the first of the season for Radford, who helped the Hokies (10-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) jump to an 18-point, first-half lead and hold off Duke’s rally to win for the sixth time in seven games.

“I’ve got a pretty good team,” Young said. “Let’s not beat around the bush. We’ve got a pretty good team. I think we’ve got a chance to be really good.”

The Hokies had led from the tip, making six of their first eight shots and shooting 63.3% (19 of 30) in the first half mainly behind Radford.

Duke, though, cut the deficit to 56-55 after Matthew Hurt hit a corner 3-pointer with 13:12 remaining. At that point, Young decided not to call a timeout, letting his team continue to play.

Radford scored the game’s next five points, and Duke went scoreless on six consecutive possessions.

“I was telling (teammates), ‘We’ve got to go,’ ” Radford said.

Keve Aluma added 17 points and seven rebounds, and Jalen Cone finished with 14 points for Virginia Tech.

Jeremy Roach led Duke (5-3, 3-1) with 22 points. Hurt, the ACC’s leading scorer (19.6 points per game), finished with 20.

“They’re really good,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of the Hokies. “Mike’s team, they know who they are.

“In the first half, they really hit us hard,” he added. “They played great defense, really strong, physical. They played tough, and it knocked us back. We have not played in an ACC game like that, our players, especially the freshmen.”

Duke shot just 40% (24 of 60) for the game and had more turnovers (12) than assists (11).

The Hokies have three wins over ranked teams this season and continue to enhance their NCAA Tournament resumé.

Jalen Johnson, the Blue Devils’ third-leading scorer coming into the game (11.5 ppg), had missed Duke’s past three games with a foot injury, but entered the game with 16:23 left in the first half. He scored two points in four minutes.

Virginia Tech plays at Wake Forest — winless in ACC play — on Saturday, and a win there combined with the victory over the Blue Devils should propel them up the Top 25 poll. Duke could fall out.

The Blue Devils play at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Boston College 84, Miami 62

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Jay Heath scored a career-high 27 points, Rich Kelly added 25 and Boston College made a season-high 18 3-pointers in snapping a four-game losing streak.

Steffon Mitchell added 12 points for Boston College (3-9, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). Nysier Brooks and Elijah Olaniyi each scored 14 points for Miami (5-6, 1-5), which has lost four of its last five.

No. 7 Michigan 77, No. 9 Wisconsin 54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Smith had 16 points and six assists, and the Wolverines (11-0, 6-0) turned the Big Ten showdown into a blowout with a 43-6 run that spanned parts of both halves.

The Badgers (10-3, 4-2) struggled to finish plays around the basket early on, and the Wolverines had six blocked shots in the first half alone. Franz Wagner had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

OKLAHOMA STATE 75, No. 6 KANSAS 70

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally to beat Kansas.

Kansas trailed by three in the closing seconds and had possession, but Oklahoma State’s Bryce Williams stole the ball, drove the length of the floor and and dunked as time expired.

The Cowboys blew a 19-point lead in a loss to West Virginia eight days earlier and squandered a 16-point lead in the second half of this one before scoring the game’s final eight points.

Williams scored 17 points and Avery Anderson III added 14 for the Cowboys (9-3, 3-3 Big 12). It was the fifth time in the past eight tries that Oklahoma State has beaten the Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

David McCormack scored a season-high 24 points for Kansas (10-3, 4-2).

