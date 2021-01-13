High school basketball: Cavaliers fall to 0-2

Staff report

SPENCER — North Stanly’s boys basketball team got 17 points from Doug Smith and 14 from Dyson Bell and beat cold-shooting North Rowan 59-42 on Tuesday.

It was the Yadkin Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Normally a high-powered squad, the Cavaliers have scored in the 40s in their first two games. It hasn’t been enough.

The Comets (1-2, 1-0) had dropped six straight to the Cavaliers (0-2, 0-1) since knocking off North Rowan in the 2018 Sam Moir Christmas Classic at Catawba. That stretch included a tough loss on Denerio Robinson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer in the first round of the state playoffs last season.

North Stanly led 11-7 after a quarter and by 26-18 at halftime.

“We’re having trouble scoring and we’re having trouble keeping Quashawn (Carpenter) out of foul trouble,” North Rowan coach Jason Causby said.

Carpenter, a junior point guard, scored 16 before fouling out to lead North Rowan. He made three 3-pointers, but he went scoreless in a foul-plagued third quarter, as the Comets pulled away.

N. STANLY (59) — Smith 17, Bell 14, Harris 6, Hill 5, Cain 5, Goode 4, Hogan 3, Dykes 2, Porter 1.

N. ROWAN (42) — Carpenter 16, Riley 7, McArthur 5, Hanson 4, Goodes 3, Sims 3, Alexander 2, Morrow 1, O’Kelly 1, Mitchell, Proffitt.

N. Stanly 11 15 17 16 — 59

N. Rowan 7 11 9 15 — 42