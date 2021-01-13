High school basketball: Young West girls roll

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA— West Rowan’s girls got double-figure scoring from four freshmen and pulled away from visiting East Rowan to win 58-36 on Tuesday in North Piedmont Conference action.

The Falcons (2-0, 1-0) were led by Lauren Arnold with 14 points. Emma Clarke (11), Makaylah Tenor (11) and De’Mya Phifer also scored in double figures.

West took an 18-8 lead after a quarter in a battle between two rebuilding teams.

It was 27-17 at the break after an even second quarter.

“We got a fast start,” West coach Ashley Poole said. “But there were times we got a little lazy. There were times when we tried to play too fast.”

West has a different look this year, less size and a lot less experience, but more team speed and quickness.

Clarke, who is about 6 feet tall, just finished the volleyball season and provided an immediate boost.

“She’s just getting settled in, so she had a really good first game,” Poole said. “Lauren Arnold did a great job on the boards. She’s good at getting the rebound and going right back up. Makaylah Tenor made some 3s for us. It was great to put four in double figures. We had more equal scoring tonight than we did in our first game.”

West controlled the third quarter and established a comfortable lead.

East (1-2, 0-1) got 14 points from varsity newcomer Mac Misenheimer, who played jayvee last season. Freshman Hannah Waddell added nine points. Clara Beaver, another first-year varsity player, scored eight.

“We started really slow, but we hung around and we were still in pretty good shape at halftime,” East coach Kevin Holland said. “But then we didn’t play well at all in the third quarter, turned it over a lot and got out-rebounded. We were in a catch-up situation after that. We did play hard. We’ve just got to keep working on the fundamentals.”

The West Rowan-Lexington game that was knocked out by weather last Friday will be made up tonight (Wednesday).

EAST (36) — Misenheimer 14, Waddell 9, Beaver 8, Honeycutt 3, McCray 2.

WEST (58) — Arnold 14, Clarke 11, Tenor 11, Phifer 10, Mason 6, Wiggins 2, Wheeler 2.

East 8 9 9 10 — 36

West 18 9 19 12 — 58