Letter: Nothing harmless about it
Harmless grandstanding and posturing? Nothing harmless about it when it incites violent insurrection. These North Carolina members of congress are complicit:
• Dan Bishop
• Ted Budd
• Virginia Foxx
• Richard Hudson
• Greg Murphy
• David Rouzer
— Michael Young
Salisbury
You Might Like
Ada Fisher: College education should not be on taxpayers’ dime
By Ada Fisher Any plan to do national forgiveness of student loans is wrong unless those loans had a service... read more