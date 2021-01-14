January 14, 2021

  • 45°

Police investigating confrontation involving shots fired

By Josh Bergeron

Published 12:37 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

SALISBURY — Police are analyzing video footage after an incident in which shots were fired into the air during a confrontation near the intersection of Standish Street and Brenner Avenue.

Salisbury Police spokesman Lt. Lee Walker said a man, whom police have identified, approached another around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and pointed a gun at the second man’s head. The first man asked about money he was owned, raised his gun in the air and fired a single shot in the air.

The incident was recorded on video, Walker said. At this time, police are not releasing the suspect’s identity and are doing follow-up work on the case.

The man who fired shots in the air returned to a car and drove off, Walker said.

Comments

Crime

