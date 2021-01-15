Crime blotter: Jan. 15
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:
• A man reported Wednesday that someone used his information to file an unemployment.
• A man reported a burglary Wednesday in the 100 block of Kiowa Court in China Grove.
• A man on Wednesday reported a miscellaneous found bound in the 2500 block of Saw Road in China Grove. It’s suspected that the death was from an overdose.
• Brandon Slade Ryckeley, 28, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of heroin at the Cabarrus County Jail.
• Ramon Everett Torrence, 44, was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a felon in the 400 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury.
• Michael Ray Callicutt, 71, was charged Wednesday with possessing stolen goods in the 2500 block of White Road in Salisbury.
• Judy Owen Callicutt, 73, was charged Wednesday with possessing stolen goods in the 2500 block of White Road in Salisbury.
In Salisbury Police reports:
• A person reported a discharged firearm Thursday in the 400 block of West 15th Street.
• A person on Thursday reported counterfeiting in the 600 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.
• Tractor Supply on Thursday reported a larceny in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.
• A woman reported a drug overdose Thursday in the 700 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury.
• A traffic crash resulted in property damage Thursday at the intersection of Airport Road and South Main Street.
• A hit and run occurred Thursday at the intersection of Council Street and Depot Street.
• Shanice Stormy Leshea Morrow, 28, was charged Thursday with breaking and entering in the 100 block of North Craige Street.
National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down
By Ashraf Khalil and Lolita C. Baldor Associated Press WASHINGTON — All through downtown Washington, the primary sound for several... read more