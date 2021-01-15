January 15, 2021

Crime blotter: Jan. 15

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:13 am Friday, January 15, 2021

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man reported Wednesday that someone used his information to file an unemployment.

• A man reported a burglary Wednesday in the 100 block of Kiowa Court in China Grove.

• A man on Wednesday reported a miscellaneous found bound in the 2500 block of Saw Road in China Grove. It’s suspected that the death was from an overdose.

• Brandon Slade Ryckeley, 28, was charged Wednesday with felony possession of heroin at the Cabarrus County Jail.

• Ramon Everett Torrence, 44, was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a felon in the 400 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury.

• Michael Ray Callicutt, 71, was charged Wednesday with possessing stolen goods in the 2500 block of White Road in Salisbury.

• Judy Owen Callicutt, 73, was charged Wednesday with possessing stolen goods in the 2500 block of White Road in Salisbury.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A person reported a discharged firearm Thursday in the 400 block of West 15th Street.

• A person on Thursday reported counterfeiting in the 600 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

• Tractor Supply on Thursday reported a larceny in the 400 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman reported a drug overdose Thursday in the 700 block of East Innes Street in Salisbury.

• A traffic crash resulted in property damage Thursday at the intersection of Airport Road and South Main Street.

• A hit and run occurred Thursday at the intersection of Council Street and Depot Street.

• Shanice Stormy Leshea Morrow, 28, was charged Thursday with breaking and entering in the 100 block of North Craige Street.

 

