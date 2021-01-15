From Florida State to NC State to Middle Tennessee State
Associated Press
RALEIGH — North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman plans to play at Middle Tennessee State as a graduate transfer.
Hockman announced he has committed to the Blue Raiders in a social-media post Thursday, about a week after announcing he would leave the Wolfpack.
The redshirt junior and former Florida State transfer started nine games for N.C. State, helping the Wolfpack to eight wins and an appearance in the Gator Bowl.
He threw for 1,820 yards and 12 touchdowns, starting the first two games before Devin Leary took over after being sidelined for much of preseason camp due to COVID-19 protocols.
But Leary went down to a season-ending leg injury against Duke on Oct. 17, and Hockman started the final six games.
