High school basketball: Carson girls romp vs. Mustangs

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — Carson’s girls basketball team is loaded with talented seniors.

East Rowan doesn’t have any seniors.

What happened on Thursday in the Carson gym was predictable. The Cougars led the North Piedmont Conference game 25-0 after a dominating first quarter and won 61-23 in a running-clock contest.

It was 41-13 at halftime and 59-18 after three quarters.

“We had a really good start,” Carson coach Brooke Stouder said. “We put a lot of pressure on them at the start. We were much more disciplined tonight than we were against North Iredell on Tuesday. Tonight, we were able to pressure without fouling.”

Colbie Perry was hot again for the Cougars (3-0, 2-0) from the 3-point line, making four long ones and scoring 14. Mary Spry had an efficient 10 points on 5-for-7 shooting. Hannah Isley had seven points and four steals. Carleigh Perry had six points, five assists and four rebounds. Aliayah White scored seven points.

Spry had five rebounds, while Kendall Barbee had four and Colbie Perry had four.

“We had 10 girls score, and that’s always nice,” Stouder said. “Everyone played a lot. We’ve only had everyone together for a week, but we’re getting better.”

After that scoreless first quarter, East came back to get 13 in the second quarter, but the Mustangs only scored 10 in the second half.

Clara Beaver led the Mustangs (1-3, 0-2) with eight points. Mac Misenheimer and Madie Honeycutt scored six each.

EAST (23) — Beaver 8, Honeycutt 6, Misenheimer 6, Waddell 2, Featherstone 1, McCray, Peeler, Boardley, Kluttz.

CARSON (61) — Co. Perry 14, Spry 10, H. Isley 7, White 7, Wilhelm 5, Corley 4, Vaughn 4, Hales 2, Barbee 2, L. Isley, Barger, Storey.

E. Rowan 0 13 5 5 — 23

Carson 25 16 18 2 — 61