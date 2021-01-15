High school basketball: Near miss for South Rowan girls

Staff report

DENTON — South Rowan’s girls lost by 44 and 50 points in their first two outings, but they had a serious chance to get a win at South Davidson on Thursday.

South Davidson prevailed in the non-conference matchup 56-52 with a flurry of fourth-quarter free throws.

South Rowan got off to a great start and had leads of 6-0 and 11-3 in the early going.

South Davidson caught up and inched ahead 26-25 at halftime.

South Rowan had a 49-46 lead in the final minutes, but South Davidson got six straight points on free throws to go in front 52-49.

The Raiders got back to 52-all with about a minute to go, but South Davidson made the plays down the stretch.

Sophomore Hannah Harrison led the Wildcats (2-1) with six 3-pointers and 24 points. She was 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Olivia Parker and Natalie Soles scored 10 points each. Carmen Duffey scored her five points in the fourth quarter.

Carlie Moore scored 14 for the Raiders (0-3), while Mackenzie Chabala had 13. Madilyn Cherry scored eight, while Eden Childers had seven.

It was an encouraging offensive outburst by the Raiders, who were held to 22 points by West Rowan and 10 by Carson.

S. ROWAN (52) — Moore 14, M. Chabala 13, Cherry 8, Childers 7, P. Chabala 4, B. Webster 3, Bruce 2, Elliot, R. Webster.

S. DAVIDSON (56) — Harrison 24, Parker 10, Soles 10, Duffey 5, Holt 5, Gallimore 2.

South Rowan 13 12 15 12 — 52

South Davidson 14 12 12 18 — 56