High school basketball: East boys end drought vs. Cougars

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Friday, January 15, 2021

Staff report

CHINA GROVE — East Rowan’s boys snapped a 13-game losing streak against rival Carson on Thursday.

COVID-reduced Carson played the North Piedmont Conference game with seven in uniform, but basically relied on five.

East managed to win 62-55 in overtime. Three Cougars fouled out, leaving them with four on the floor at the end.

Adversity was the theme for both head coaches.

“We fought through a lot of it tonight,” winning coach Andrew Porter said. “Carson was well-prepared and well-coached, but we forced some turnovers and madee a lot of good things happen in the overtime to pull it out.”

East (2-2, 1-1) got balanced scoring, with Landon Shuping, Dylan Valley and Cameron Padgett leading the way with 11 points each.

“The more balanced we are, the more dangerous we are,” Porter said.

Carson (1-2, 0-1) got career efforts from Mikey Beasley (18 points), Jay Howard (16) and AJ Merriman (13).

“We had it with about two minutes to go in regulation, but we made some mistakes,” Carson coach Brian Perry said. “We had breakdowns defensively. We lost Dylan Valley a few times in the fourth quarter after we’d done a good job on him all night. But no complaints. Our guys played their butts off. They couldn’t have competed any harder and we’ve got a bunch of sophomores who are learning how to play in close games.”

It was the first win for the Mustangs against Carson since opening night of the 2014-15 season.

EAST (62) — Shuping 11, Valley 11, Padgett 11, Jones 9, Pinckney 7, Sprinkle 5, Young 4, Jordan 4.

CARSON (55) — Beasley 18, Howard 16, Merriman 13, Burris 4, Collins 2, Barrera 2, Epley.

E. Rowan   9   17   6  17  13   — 62

Carson       14   15  6  14   6    — 55

 

 

 

 

