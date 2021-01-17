January 18, 2021

Blotter: Rockwell man charged with statutory rape

By Carl Blankenship

Published 7:20 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021

SALISBURY – Michael Benjamin Gobble, 43, of Rockwell, was charged Saturday with felony statutory rape of a child and felony indecent liberties with a child.

Rockwell Police arrested Gobble in connection to an April 2016 offense involving a victim who was 15-years-old or younger.

In other weekend crime reports:

• Andre Marcus Buchanan, 36, of Graham, was charged Saturday with felony obtaining property under false pretense, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor unlicensed bail bondsmen and runners.

Buchanan allegedly obtained $7,000 under false pretense to post bond for subjects who were not licensed bail bondspeople and acted as a professional bondsman by accepting payment to post a bond. The offense is dated August 29.

• Brandon Ray Shepherd, 30, of Salisbury, was charged Sunday with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shepherd was allegedly found in possession of heroin and a clear plastic bag.

• On Sunday, Bradford Bennett Jr., 25, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a schedule six controlled substance, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia as well as being cited for possession of an open container of alcohol on a highway and failure to stop at a stop sign

Bennett was allegedly found in possession of 40.9 grams of marijuana and refused to get into the patrol vehicle after tensing up while being handcuffed.

• On Saturday, Bobby Joe Robbins, 34, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute, felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of a schedule three controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Robbins was allegedly found in possession of 41.9 grams of methamphetamine with clear bags, less than half an once of marijuana, heroin, suboxone, a glass pipe and a scale.

• Jessica Ann Mills, 33, of China Grove, was charged Saturday with two counts of felony larceny of a firearm.

Mills allegedly stole a pair of .25 and .22 caliber handguns.

• Christopher David Franklin, 29, of Salisbury, was charged Saturday with felony obtaining property under false pretense.

Franklin allegedly sold a Nintendo 2DS which did not belong to him. The offense was dated February 2020.

