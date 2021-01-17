County will have hearing on new ordinance about feeding large animal carcasses to domestic animals

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will hold a public hearing about an ordinance change that would outlaw the feeding of large animal carcasses to domestic animals in Rowan County.

Bob Pendergrass, director of Rowan County Animal Services, said that the decision to create the potential new ordinance came after his department received a complaint. Pendergrass declined to say exactly who and what the complaint was specifically about, but said that there was nothing in the current county rules that allowed Animal Services to properly address the problem. He’s hoping to change that with the new ordinance.

“We felt like, in order to address this complaint, we’d propose an ordinance and come up with input,” Pendergrass said.

The new ordinance would make it “unlawful to intentionally feed whole large animal carcasses to domesticated animals in public view.”

Before commissioners consider approving the ordinance change, the county is hoping to receive feedback from the public during the Tuesday meeting.

“We encourage input from citizens, because that’s the purpose of the public hearing,” Pendergrass said. “We’re there to listen.”

Pendergrass said staff tried to word the proposed ordinance as specifically as possible so that it wouldn’t have any unforeseen impacts on hunters or people who do feed their dogs or other pets carcasses. The intent of the ordinance, he said, is to prevent the feeding to become a spectacle or to attract any unwanted scavenging animals.

Pendergrass said he’s had conversations with representatives from the Sporting Dog Association, Wildlife Resource Commission and other similar animal and wildlife organizations to discuss the potential rule change.

“It’s not something that has come up before,” Pendergrass said. “Our goal is not to impede anybody from doing something that they need to do, but to prevent a public nuisance issue and address the attraction of scavengers and things to the situation.”

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, the commissioners meeting will be held on Tuesday afternoon at 6 p.m. in the J. Newton Cohen Sr. Room on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building. Limited in-person seating is available. The meeting will also be broadcasted online bit.ly/rowanboc0119. The password is 011921. The meeting can be joined by phone by dialing 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299, 213-338-8477.

In other meeting business: