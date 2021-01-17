Essie Mae holding COVID-19 testing Monday, recognizes honor Roll

Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School will hold a COVID-19 testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Honor Roll students will also receive their honor roll certificates from the school. Honor Roll Students will also receive free breakfast coupons from Hardee’s and crowns from Burger King. Those students with high attendance and honor roll receive Principal Award Certificate and a reward from Pizza Hut. Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School students will also accept new student applications.

These are the students who made the Honor Roll:

Kindergarten

Amia Walker

Leah Nunez

Ayden Arana

First Grade

James Woodberry

Ja’Michael Suggs-Harris

Superiona Smith

Ch’Aire Smith

Jaiden Merrill

Riley Kimble

Tysheim Johnson

Harmonee Dobie

Andre Cruz

Ki’Yan Glenn Collins

Armon Cato

Za’Ari Brown

Second Grade

A’lyena Brown

Levi Davis

A’lai Gooden

J’Kenya Hayes

Adaliya King

Tavarius White

McKenzie Worth

Jakarria Thompson

Third Grade

Kaylee Martinez

Samuel Merriman

Zakariya Wali-Uddin

Laylah Harris

Izaiah Archie

Josiah Minter

Fourth Grade

I’Juana Miller

De’Marcus Harris

Hunter Foutz

Joshua Minter

Taniyah Joseph

Fifth Grade

Ian Doughty

Keianna Walker

Camiya Chambers

Casey Rozzell

Muhammad Wali Uddin

Sixth Grade

Isaiah Foxx

Adriana Dillard

Principal Awards for high attendance and Honor Roll

Leah Nunez

Jamichael Suggs-Harris

Izaiah Archie

Zakariya Wali-Uddin

Taniyah Joseph

I’Juana Miller

Casey Rozzell

Muhammad Wali-Uddin