High school cross country: A.L. Brown competes in 3A MW Regional

Staff report

KERNERSVILLE — A.L. Brown’s boys were 10th in the 3A Midwest Regional on Sunday at Ivey Redmon Park.

Seniors Onesimo Rosas (18:21, 43rd) and Kevin Stegall (18:55, 48th) led the Wonders.

Senior John Paul Campos (60th) and freshmen JP Bautista (68th) and Noah Bryan-Haigler (69th) were the other scorers.

Also competing were junior Dominique Hauss (72nd) and senior Gabe Blackwelder (74th).

•••

A.L. Brown’s girls had individuals competing.

Sophomore Emily Kamanocky was 25th with a time of 20:47.

Jane Herrera was 66th, while Kaydence Hauss was 75th.