Hoops roundup: Florida State tops Heels as Seminoles notch 20th straight ACC victory at home

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker scored 20 points, Raiquan Gray added a career-high 19 and Florida State beat North Carolina 82-75 on Saturday for the Seminoles’ 20th consecutive home conference victory.

Walker, who made 4 of 5 shots from the arc, missed three minutes of the second half after turning an ankle but returned to hit his final 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to give the Seminoles (7-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 10-point lead.

The Tar Heels (8-5, 3-3) were within a point with just over two minutes remaining but missed their next three shots and had a turnover while Gray converted a three-point play and two free throws and the Seminoles went up seven with 16 seconds remaining.

RayQuan Evans, Balsa Koprivica and Malik Osborne added 10 points each for the Seminoles, who were 8 of 16 on 3-point attempts and made 26 of 27 free throws. The Seminoles were without third-leading scorer Scottie Barnes, who turned his ankle in Wednesday’s win over North Carolina State.

RJ Davis scored 16 points, Kerwin Walton 14, Garrison Brooks 12 and Caleb Love 11 for North Carolina, which made 10 of 24 from the arc but only got to the line 14 times, making 11.

Guard Anthony Harris, out since December 2019 while recovering from a knee injury, played nine minutes in the second half and scored five points with three assists.

The Tar Heels had a three-game win streak snapped.

Charlotte 70, UAB 55

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Brice Williams had a career-high 22 points as Charlotte got past UAB.

Jahmir Young had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Charlotte (6-6, 2-2 Conference USA).

Jhery Matos added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points for the Blazers (10-2, 3-1). Trey Jemison added 10 points.

The 49ers leveled the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated Charlotte 61-37 on Friday.

Appalachian St. 83, South Alabama 77

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Adrian Delph had a career-high 28 points as the Mountaineers beat South Alabama.

Justin Forrest had 17 points and six assists for Appalachian State (10-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 14 points. Michael Eads had 11 points. Appalachian State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Michael Flowers had 27 points and seven assists for the Jaguars (8-7, 2-4). Kayo Goncalves added 15 points. Tyreke Locure had 12 points.

The Mountaineers leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. South Alabama defeated Appalachian State 73-64 on Friday.

Mercer 78, Western Carolina 76

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Neftali Alvarez had a career-high 24 points as Mercer edged past Western Carolina. Maciej Bender added 22 points for the Bears. Bender also had seven rebounds.

Leon Ayers III had 17 points for Mercer (8-4, 1-3 Southern Conference). Felipe Haase added nine rebounds.

Mason Faulkner had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Catamounts (7-4, 0-2). Xavier Cork added 13 points. Matt Halvorsen had 12 points.

UNC Greensboro 82, Samford 70

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Miller had 20 points and seven rebounds as UNC Greensboro defeated Samford.

Keyshaun Langley had 19 points for UNC Greensboro (8-5, 3-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive road victory. Mohammed Abdulsalam added seven rebounds.

Christian Guess had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Richardson Maitre added 12 points. A.J. Staton-McCray had 10 points.

UNC Greensboro also defeated Samford 87-63 on Thursday.

NC A&T 112, Carver College 46

GREENSBORO (AP) — Fred Cleveland Jr. came off the bench to score 17 points to lead North Carolina A&T to victory.

Darus Maddox had 16 points for North Carolina A&T (6-9). Kwe Parker added 11 points. Kenyon Duling had 11 points.

It was the first time this season North Carolina A&T scored at least 100 points.

The Aggies hit season highs in forced turnovers (35) and steals (22).

North Carolina A&T totaled 70 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Stephon Augusta had 10 points for the Cougars, who have now lost 18 games in a row. Antwon Ferrell added nine rebounds.

Davidson 77, La Salle 53

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Collins had a career-high 24 points as Davidson routed La Salle.

Collins shot 10 for 12 from the floor, including 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Luka Brajkovic had 17 points for Davidson (8-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Kellan Grady, who led the Wildcats in scoring entering the matchup with 18 points per game, scored just four on 2-of-11 shooting. Scott Spencer had 12 points for the Explorers (5-8, 2-4).