January 17, 2021

  • 32°

Letter: Job well done for drive-thru organizers

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 17, 2021

Congratulations to the many, many individuals who planned, orchestrated and carried out the administering of the COVID-19 vaccine at the West End Plaza.

Being one of the old fogies privileged to receive the shot, upon entering the site from Statesville Boulevard, it was a fun drive through a well-marked (probably over a mile or so) Watkins Glen, NASCAR road race-type of course. It took me through areas of the property I had never experienced before.

I had taken along the morning copy of the Post, picked up a coffee and Cajun filet biscuit from Bojangles and had a leisurely breakfast while the sun came up. I even worked the crossword puzzle. Well-informed personnel were along the way, giving instructions and the forms to fill out. So, upon arriving at the actual point to receive the vaccine, nothing more was needed to be done.

Vaccinations started at 9:30 a.m. I was No. 214 and received my shot at 10:42 a.m. After the required cool down period of 15 minutes, I was on my way. The West End Plaza turned out to be the ideal spot to conduct such an activity.

Again, congratulations to all and a big thank you in this challenging  effort.

— Ray Paradowski

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Local

Human Relations Council honors Martin Luther King Jr. with modified fair

Local

Local lawmakers talk priorities for 2020-21 legislative session

Business

From a home office to a global company, Integro Technologies celebrates 20th anniversary

Lifestyle

‘Quarantine Diaries’ — Jeanie Moore publishes book as ‘foundation of stories for my family’

Business

‘It pays for itself:’ Study shows economic impact of Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

News

Gov. Cooper sending another 100 National Guard members to Washington

Local

Rowan County set rainfall record in 2020

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber prepares for January Power in Partnership program

News

Former, current congressmen for Rowan County opposed second impeachment

Education

Essie Mae holding COVID-19 testing Monday, recognizes honor Roll

Local

County will have hearing on new ordinance about feeding large animal carcasses to domestic animals

Business

Complaints to BBB up 36% in 2020

Nation/World

Some in GOP talk of chance for coming civil war

Nation/World

More National Guard troops pour into Washington

Kannapolis

Kannapolis native Corey Seager agrees to $13.75 million deal with Dodgers

Nation/World

NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas

Local

Pedestrian safety among concerns in latest public input for Downtown Main Street plan

Kannapolis

Kannapolis resident Dorothy Schmidt Cole was oldest Marine when she died at 107

Coronavirus

UPDATED: County reports 27 COVID-19 deaths this week

Crime

Search warrant produces half-dozen drug charges for Salisbury man

Crime

Crime blotter: Jan. 15

Nation/World

National Guard troops move in as Washington locks down

Nation/World

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion plan to stem virus and steady economy

Business

Paycheck Protection Program opens for community banks, larger lenders next week