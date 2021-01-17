NHL: Red Wings knock off Hurricanes

Associated Press

DETROIT — Robby Fabbri scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:42 left in the third period, Dylan Larkin got his second goal into an empty net and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Saturday night.

Fabbri fluttered the puck past Petr Mrazek from the front of the crease off a pass from Filip Zadina behind the net. Zadina also set up Bobby Ryan to score in his Red Wings debut, breaking a scoreless tie early in the second period, after the veteran forward missed the opener with an injury.

Larkin scored a tiebreaking goal early in the third just 18 seconds after Carolina went ahead. Detroit’s Jonathan Bernier finished with 29 saves in his season debut.

Vincent Trocheck pulled the Hurricanes into a tie on a power play early in the third and Andrei Svechnikov made it 2-all midway through the final period. Carolina could not tie the game a third time to extend its chances to win.

Devils 2, Bruins 1 (OT)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Egor Sharangovich scored his first NHL goal in the final seconds of overtime to propel New Jersey to victory over Boston.

MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves and picked up his first victory of the season. Miles Wood also scored for the second consecutive game for New Jersey.

“You could win a lot of different ways, but I really felt it was a total 60-minute game,” Lindy Ruff said after collecting his first win as head coach of the Devils. “Everyone really played well for us. We got great play out of our forwards, our defense had a really good night, and Blackwood gave us a couple of great saves when we needed them. To win like that, it was great.”

Boston’s Patrice Bergeron scored and Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves.

Coyotes 5, Sharks 3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel scored two goals, Antti Raanta stopped 31 shots and Arizona bounced back from an opening loss to beat San Jose Sharks.

Arizona got off to a slow start before coming to life late in a shootout loss to San Jose on Thursday night. The Coyotes pressured the Sharks from the start Saturday, scoring four goals in the opening two periods.

Kessel, who struggled with injuries in his first season in the desert, scored the tying goal in the closing seconds of the opener and had goals in each of the first two periods Saturday.