County averaging 118 new COVID-19 cases per day in 2021

SALISBURY — Local data show Rowan County has already topped 2,100 new COVID-19 positives in 2021.

With an average of 118 cases added every day this year, Rowan County has recorded 2,127 new positives in 2021 and 10,952 since the first case was identified last year. There were 166 cases added Sunday and another 66 on Monday.

The average age of people testing positive remains 44.2. A majority of positives have been among women. Hispanic Rowan Countians continue to be disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, with 16.51% of the cases and just 9.4% of the county population.

The age breakdown is as follows:

• 1,170 cases among those younger than 18.

• 2,981 cases among those between 18 and 35.

• 2,498 among those 36 to 50

• 2,183 cases among those 51-64

• 2,120 cases among those older than 65.

The number of people currently hospitalized remained unchanged on Monday (30) and there were no additional deaths reported. So far this year, there have been 45 deaths. There have been 217 deaths during the course of the pandemic.

The average age of hospitalizations is 65 and the average age of deaths is 78.

There was no statewide update on Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

People can be tested for COVID-19 at the following locations this week.

Cabarrus-Rowan Community Health Center Mobile Unit

Rowan County Health Department

1811 E Innes St., Salisbury

Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon

Carolina COVID Testing

711 E. Innes St., Salisbury

704-413-3080

Every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free. No appointment needed

Novant Health Rowan

1904 W Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury

Call 704-210-7845 for an appointment. Testing criteria may apply.

FastMed Clinic

1361 Klumac Road, Salisbury

Will bill insurance; for non-insured individuals. The cost is $199 for COVID-19 and antibody testing. No appointment needed



CVS

1924 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury

Must schedule appointment online: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-assessment

W. G. Hefner VA Medical Center

1601 Brenner Ave., Salisbury

Testing criteria may apply; will only test veterans