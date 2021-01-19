Guns stolen from apartment on Lakewood Drive

SALISBURY — Thieves on Friday night made off with three guns and ransacked an apartment in a complex on Lakewood Drive.

Salisbury Police said the sliding glass door of apartment No. 604 in a complex on Lakewood Drive was shattered with a dumbbell. There was also damage inside of the apartment.

Stolen from the apartment were guns that included a Black Rain Ordinance AR-15, an AK-47 and and an AR-300 blackout pistol, Salisbury Police said.

The homeowner was not in the apartment at the time. A witness called to report the crime and saw four men running from the back of a ground floor apartment. There were few details about the appearances of the men. All four were wearing hoodies with the hoods up.

They left the scene of the crime in a blue Hyundai Santa Fe.

At this time, no suspects have been identified.

People with information about the crime can contact Salisbury Police at (704) 638-5333 or call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org, via Facebook private message or via the Nixle app by texting 888777 with the words: TIP MYSALISBURY (your tip information).