Letter: Charge Trump with violation of Uniform Code of Military Justice

We’ve had four years of chaos. Last week a mob, incited by out president, sacked the capital for the first time since 1814.

He could be held accountable via the 25th amendment, but with so many acting cabinet chairs it probably would be challenged. The country is processing impeachment by a divided congress with a 10% approval rating; so, that just further stokes division.

Maybe a better solution would be to turn the commander-in-chief over to a military tribunal for his violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. After being found guilty, he could be sent to GITMO. I assume most of my fellow veterans would agree.

— Eric Marsh

Salisbury