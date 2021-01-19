Texas man robbed at knifepoint during stop in Rowan County

SALISBURY — A Texas man driving a tractor-trailer was robbed at knifepoint Thursday during a stop at Love’s Travel Stop on Peeler Road.

The thief, who has not yet been identified, made off with $300 in cash in a white Chrysler C300 that contained two other people, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The truck driver told the Sheriff’s Office he arrived at Love’s around 7:53 p.m. on Thursday. He left his tractor-trailer parked in front of pumps for the trucks to take a shower. While walking to the showers, he noticed a man walking from truck to truck at the pumps.

After showering and at about 9:00 p.m., he noticed the sane man standing near the truck entrance exit. When the driver arrived at his truck, he was grabbed from behind, with the man putting a knife to his throat and asking for a wallet.

The driver gave his wallet to the robber, who ran to the the tire shop behind the plaza, dropping the driver’s wallet en route. The driver then watched as the white Chrysler left Love’s. He found his wallet on the ground with only the $300 in cash missing.

The Sheriff’s Office said camera footage from the tire shop appears to show the robber getting into the passenger side of the vehicle, with two other people in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Texas man was in North Carolina to drop off a load in Mooresville.