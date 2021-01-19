January 19, 2021

  • 41°

Texas man robbed at knifepoint during stop in Rowan County

By Josh Bergeron

Published 10:41 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

SALISBURY — A Texas man driving a tractor-trailer was robbed at knifepoint Thursday during a stop at Love’s Travel Stop on Peeler Road.

The thief, who has not yet been identified, made off with $300 in cash in a white Chrysler C300 that contained two other people, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The truck driver told the Sheriff’s Office he arrived at Love’s around 7:53 p.m. on Thursday. He left his tractor-trailer parked in front of pumps for the trucks to take a shower. While walking to the showers, he noticed a man walking from truck to truck at the pumps.

After showering and at about 9:00 p.m., he noticed the sane man standing near the truck entrance exit. When the driver arrived at his truck, he was grabbed from behind, with the man putting a knife to his throat and asking for a wallet.

The driver gave his wallet to the robber, who ran to the the tire shop behind the plaza, dropping the driver’s wallet en route. The driver then watched as the white Chrysler left Love’s. He found his wallet on the ground with only the $300 in cash missing.

The Sheriff’s Office said camera footage from the tire shop appears to show the robber getting into the passenger side of the vehicle, with two other people in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Texas man was in North Carolina to drop off a load in Mooresville.

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Texas man robbed at knifepoint during stop in Rowan County

Crime

Guns stolen from apartment on Lakewood Drive

Crime

Man robs convenience store with handgun, receives $150

Local

Human Relations Council starts day of service, adopts park as part of MLK celebration

Local

Hickory volunteers donate backpacks filled with essential items, sleeping mats to Salisbury VA

Local

City to hear priorities for 2021 Federal Action Plan, approve use of $200,000 HUD grant

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug, child abuse charges

Coronavirus

County averaging 118 new COVID-19 cases per day in 2021

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser to chair NC House Health committee in second term

Ask Us

Ask Us: COVID-19 vaccination events have required adaptations, brought frustration

Local

38th Winter Flight Run moves to Mt. Ulla

Local

Cherry, Duren honored during all-virtual MLK celebration

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man charged with statutory rape

Nation/World

Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests

Local

Human Relations Council honors Martin Luther King Jr. with modified fair

Local

Local lawmakers talk priorities for 2020-21 legislative session

Business

From a home office to a global company, Integro Technologies celebrates 20th anniversary

Lifestyle

‘Quarantine Diaries’ — Jeanie Moore publishes book as ‘foundation of stories for my family’

Business

‘It pays for itself:’ Study shows economic impact of Mid-Carolina Regional Airport

News

Gov. Cooper sending another 100 National Guard members to Washington

Local

Rowan County set rainfall record in 2020

News

Former, current congressmen for Rowan County opposed second impeachment

Business

Biz Roundup: Chamber prepares for January Power in Partnership program

Education

Essie Mae holding COVID-19 testing Monday, recognizes honor Roll