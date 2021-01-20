January 20, 2021

  • 52°

High school basketball: Salisbury girls roll vs. West Davidson

By Post Sports

Published 11:22 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Salisbury’s Rachel McCullough shoots in a game earlier this season. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

SALISBURY — Sixteenth in 2A?

That’s where the Salisbury girls basketball team is ranked by MaxPreps.

While that might make you lose faith in all rankings, the good news is the Hornets still expect to be a factor when this season concludes.

West Davidson (1-3, 0-2) probably would rank the Hornets higher after scoring one point in the second half on Tuesday. The Hornets mauled the Green Dragons 56-11 in a Central Carolina Conference game.

Salisbury scored 24 in the first quarter. It was 38-10 at halftime.

Rachel McCullough led the Hornets (4-1, 2-0) with 18 points. Kyla Bryant scored 12, while Jamecia Huntley had nine.

Obviously, everyone in uniform played significant minutes.

Salisbury is ranked behind Central Carolina Conference squads North Davidson and Ledford.

Salisbury is home on Friday against a Lexington team that’s been struggling.

 

W. DAVIDSON (11) — N/A

SALISBURY (56) — McCullough 18, Bryant 12, Huntley 9, Taborn 7, Noble 4, Nwafor 2, Morgan 2, Bolder 2.

W. Davidson   5     5    1   0    — 11

Salisbury       24   14  8   10    — 56

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you plan to be vaccinated for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Nation/World

Biden sworn in as America’s 46th president

Nation/World

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Local

93-year-old man beaten, hospitalized after overnight attack

News

Shot in Salisbury, ‘Goodbye, Butterfly’ debuts on digital platforms

Education

KCS students staying all virtual through Feb. 15

Local

County commissioners table animal carcass ordinance until February

Local

Accommodating cyclists among concerns for Downtown Main Street Plan

Local

City approves wish list of 2021 projects, priorities

News

Justice Department won’t charge Sen. Burr over stock sales

Coronavirus

Health Department schedules first vaccination event for those 65 and older

Crime

Texas man robbed at knifepoint during stop in Rowan County

Crime

Guns stolen from apartment on Lakewood Drive

Crime

Man robs convenience store with handgun, receives $150

Local

Human Relations Council starts day of service, adopts park as part of MLK celebration

Local

Hickory volunteers donate backpacks filled with essential items, sleeping mats to Salisbury VA

Local

City to hear priorities for 2021 Federal Action Plan, approve use of $200,000 HUD grant

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug, child abuse charges

Coronavirus

County averaging 118 new COVID-19 cases per day in 2021

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser to chair NC House Health committee in second term

Ask Us

Ask Us: COVID-19 vaccination events have required adaptations, brought frustration

Local

38th Winter Flight Run moves to Mt. Ulla

Local

Cherry, Duren honored during all-virtual MLK celebration

Crime

Blotter: Rockwell man charged with statutory rape

Nation/World

Heavy fortified statehouses around the US see small protests