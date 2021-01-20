January 20, 2021

High school basketball: South Rowan girls competitive at Ledford

By Post Sports

Published 9:37 am Wednesday, January 20, 2021

South Rowan’s Paige Chabala (11) in action earlier in her career. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post

 

Staff report

WALLBURG — A 36-28 loss sounds ugly, but South Rowan girls basketball coach Alex Allen saw the glass as half full on Tuesday night.

Allen viewed the Central Carolina Conference setback at Ledford as a defensive battle, rather than as an offensive struggle.

South scored only 10 points in the first half, but stayed in the game all the way by slowing down the Panthers.

Ledford (4-0, 2-0) is ranked 10th in 2A by MaxPreps.

“I’m very proud of how much improvement we’re showing,” Allen said. “We played great defense against a good team. Now we just have to take care of the ball more.”

Madilyn Cherry led the Raiders (1-4, 1-1) with seven points. Scoring six each were Mackenzie Chabala, Paige Chabala and Carlie Moore.

Ledford got 11 each from Sarah Ledbetter and Sophie Conger.

But the Raiders move forward knowing they have a chance to be more competitive in the CCC than was expected prior to the season.

 

S. ROWAN (28) — Cherry 7, P. Chabala 6, M. Chabala 6, Moore 6, Childers 3, Elliot, B. Webster, R. Webster, Bruce.

LEDFORD (36) — Conger 11, Ledbetter 11, Harrison 8, Delellis 2, Grier 2, Flynt 2.

S. Rowan    4   6  6  12   — 28

Ledford    11    7  7  11    — 36

