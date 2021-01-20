January 20, 2021

  • 43°
Photo submitted - This image shows a suspect in a robbery at a Granite Quarry Circle K convenience store.

Police: Granite Quarry, Salisbury robberies may be connected

By Josh Bergeron

Published 6:01 pm Wednesday, January 20, 2021

GRANITE QUARRY — Police are investigating whether an armed robbery early Wednesday may be connected to another one a day earlier in Salisbury.

In the Granite Quarry incident, a man robbed a store after asking for two packs of Newport cigarettes before displaying a black handgun. In the Salisbury incident, a men asked for a pack of Newport red shorts cigarettes before displaying a black handgun.

The Granite Quarry robbery occurred at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Circle K at 217 South Salisbury Ave. There, a white male was wearing a gray sweatshirt, tan knit cap with stripes, dark pants, black tennis shoes, a blue mask and glasses when he entered the store.

After he displayed the gun, the clerk emptied the register and the suspect left on foot.

Because of the way the man was dressed, a more detailed description of his appearance was not available.

In Salisbury, a blue-masked bandit arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1605 East Innes Street around midnight on Tuesday and was allowed to the front of the line by a couple who was already waiting. The thief was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark jeans and a knit cap that pictured a bald eagle and an American flag. After displaying a gun, he made off with about $150.

Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Authority Chief Mark Cook said his department has been in communication with Salisbury because of similarities in the incidents. No further information was available.

Anyone with information about the Granite Quarry incident can contact investigator R.T. Taylor at the Granite Quarry-Faith Police Department by calling 704-279-2952 ext. 226 or emailing ttaylor@granitequarrync.gov.

People with information about the Salisbury incident can contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.

For either case, tipsters can contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Do you plan to be vaccinated for COVID-19?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Police: Granite Quarry, Salisbury robberies may be connected

BREAKING NEWS

Knox Middle School closes for one day following teacher’s death

Local

County administers 800 COVID-19 vaccines as those 65 and older become eligible

Nation/World

Biden sworn in as America’s 46th president

Nation/World

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths outside of congregate living facilities represent growing majority in Rowan

Local

93-year-old man beaten, hospitalized after overnight attack

News

Shot in Salisbury, ‘Goodbye, Butterfly’ debuts on digital platforms

Education

KCS students staying all virtual through Feb. 15

Local

County commissioners table animal carcass ordinance until February

Local

Accommodating cyclists among concerns for Downtown Main Street Plan

Local

City approves wish list of 2021 projects, priorities

News

Justice Department won’t charge Sen. Burr over stock sales

Coronavirus

Health Department schedules first vaccination event for those 65 and older

Crime

Texas man robbed at knifepoint during stop in Rowan County

Crime

Guns stolen from apartment on Lakewood Drive

Crime

Man robs convenience store with handgun, receives $150

Local

Human Relations Council starts day of service, adopts park as part of MLK celebration

Local

Hickory volunteers donate backpacks filled with essential items, sleeping mats to Salisbury VA

Local

City to hear priorities for 2021 Federal Action Plan, approve use of $200,000 HUD grant

Crime

Blotter: Woman faces drug, child abuse charges

Coronavirus

County averaging 118 new COVID-19 cases per day in 2021

News

Political Notebook: Rep. Sasser to chair NC House Health committee in second term

Ask Us

Ask Us: COVID-19 vaccination events have required adaptations, brought frustration