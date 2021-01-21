January 21, 2021

  • 54°
William Buckley Stout

Former paramedic charged with embezzling a controlled substance

By Josh Bergeron

Published 1:55 pm Thursday, January 21, 2021

SALISBURY — A former Rowan County paramedic was charged Wednesday with embezzling a controlled substance.

William Buckley Stout, 43, of China Grove allegedly removed a 10 milligram vial of morphine from a vehicle that was not assigned to him and forged the name of another employee in the log book. The incident occurred Jan. 5, according to warrants.

A warrant for Stout’s arrest states he “did embezzle or fraudulently and willfully misapply or divert to his own use, made away with or secrete, with intent to embezzle or other unauthorized/illegal use a controlled substance.”

A termination letter provided by Rowan County government shows Stout was dismissed Jan. 8 for “unacceptable personal conduct.” County officials said they were not able to provide a statement about the details of the incident leading to his dismissal because of state statutes governing personnel matters and public records.

Other than Jan. 8, county officials said there were not previous disciplinary records resulting in suspensions, demotions or dismissals.

Stout was first hired as a part-time substitute paramedic on Nov. 26, 2012 and became a full-time paramedic in April 2014. He left voluntarily in 2015 and returned in a part-time role the same year.

In 2018, he was promoted to EMS lieutenant before being voluntarily demoted to a paramedic for a non-disciplinary reason last year. His termination came roughly two weeks before he was charged with embezzlement of a controlled substance by an employee, a felony.

Print Article

Comments

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths, hospital bed usage continue rising in Rowan County

Crime

Former paramedic charged with embezzling a controlled substance

Crime

For third time, convenience store robbed after man asks for Newport cigarettes

Education

New RSS Superintendent Watlington reflects on first week in office

Education

Education briefs: Hood Theological Seminary holding virtual lecture series 

High School

High school basketball: West boys have best team in years

Local

City will consider moratorium on new local historic landmarks

Local

“She always had a smile on her face:” Active in the community, Jeannie Misenheimer dies from COVID-19

Education

Navigating COVID to provide virtual career connections 

Education

Shoutouts

News

Ex-NC Rep. Hayes pardoned by Trump for role in bribery scandal

News

North Carolina prisons get first wave of COVID vaccine doses

Crime

Police: Granite Quarry, Salisbury robberies may be connected

Education

Knox Middle School closes for one day following teacher’s death

Local

County administers 800 COVID-19 vaccines as those 65 and older become eligible

Nation/World

Biden sworn in as America’s 46th president

Nation/World

Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths outside of congregate living facilities represent growing majority in Rowan

Local

93-year-old man beaten, hospitalized after overnight attack

News

Shot in Salisbury, ‘Goodbye, Butterfly’ debuts on digital platforms

Education

KCS students staying all virtual through Feb. 15

Local

County commissioners table animal carcass ordinance until February

Local

Accommodating cyclists among concerns for Downtown Main Street Plan

Local

City approves wish list of 2021 projects, priorities