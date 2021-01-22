Blotter: Jan. 21

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A man reported property damage Wednesday in the 600 block of West Council Street.

• Police responded to a fight Wednesday night at Walmart in the 300 block of South Arlington Street. Police said an argument that started on 11th Street continued in Walmart when a group of women ranging from 41 to 14 began yelling at one another. All of them were banned from Walmart.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A firearm was reported stolen Monday in the 1300 block of Scercy road in China Grove.

• Duke Energy on Monday reported multiple larcenies from work trucks in the 700 block of East Ritchie Road in Salisbury.

• A man on Monday reported his catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle in the 3300 block of N.C. 801 in Woodleaf.

• A woman was assaulted on Monday by her husband in the 300 block of Weaver Road in China Grove.

• A woman on Monday reported that her Jeep was stolen from the 200 block of Bluefield Drive in China Grove.

• A woman on Monday reported a burglary in the 1300 block of Julius Drive in Salisbury.

• A person reported a rape on Tuesday morning.

• A Salisbury man on Tuesday reported a man slept in his truck overnight.

• A man overdosed Tuesday in the 517 block of Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis.

• Next Level Apparel LLC reported credit card fraud Tuesday in the 600 block of Graham Road in Mount Ulla.

• A man reported a fight that resulted in injuries Tuesday in the 1000 block of Cleveland Avenue in Mooresville.

• A woman overdosed Tuesday in the 1100 block of Richard Road in Salisbury.

• Miller’s Used Cars on Wednesday reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 2000 block of North U.S. 29 in Salisbury.

• Ingram’s Body Shop on Wednesday reported a larceny from a vehicle in the 2100 block of North U.S. 29 in Salisbury.

• A woman reported an overdose Wednesday in the 900 block of North Main Street in Granite Quarry.

• Nikia Necole Settle, 22, on Monday was charged with making a false report to a police radio broadcasting station.

• Anthony Lashawn Brown, 47, was charged Monday with assault on a female in the 100 block of Hedrick Lambe Drive in Salisbury.

• Sterling Ray Dial, 45, was charged Tuesday with fictitious tag/license plate in the 500 block of Parks Road in Woodleaf.

• Kurtis Michael Dickson, 32, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 800 block of Vanderbilt Drive in Salisbury.

• Amanda Evelyn Woods, 34, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance on Rainey Road in Salisbury.

• Shelia Denise Barger, 48, was charged Tuesday with maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for a controlled substance.

• John Travis Pollard, 45, was charged Tuesday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 400 block of Grace Church Road in Salisbury.

• Katherine Barr Holloway, 59, was charged Tuesday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 6300 block of U.S. 52 in Granite Quarry.

• Victoria Anne Dickquist, 27, was charged Wednesday with selling or delivering a schedule two controlled substance.

• Hunter Gray Koontz, 29, was charged Wednesday with larceny in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• James Tyler Holmes, 29, was charged Wednesday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Zachary Adam Burris, 26, was charged Wednesday with carrying concealed weapons in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Janice Mae McManus, 32, was charged Wednesday with dumping litter in the 400 block of Hope Hill Road in Salisbury.