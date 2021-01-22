January 22, 2021

Quotes of the week: ‘Where people want to hang out’

By Post Opinion

Published 10:26 am Friday, January 22, 2021

“You’ve got to make it look like a place where people want to hang out. And you don’t do that by crowding it with cars.”

— Mary Rosser,  director of The Pedal Factory Community Bike Center and member of the city’s Greenway Committee on a multi-phasedDowntown Main Street Plan

“We don’t have nothing else to do.”

— Karen File,  who showed up early with her husband at West End Plaza to get the COVID-19 vaccination

“Salisbury is so old, you could virtually go through all of them. It’s unimaginable how many could qualify if they wanted to.”

  David Post,  City Council member on structures that could be designated with ’historic landmark status

“Her body was not equipped to sustain such a dramatic blow that COVID gives some people.”

— Mary Craig Palmatary,  on the death of her mother Jeannie Misenheimer from complications from the coronavirus

“Folks in the community decided that Salisbury would be a great location for filming because of our commitment to historic preservation, particularly for historic movies that are really looking for locations where they don’t have to put a lot of effort into restoring homes.”

  Linda McElroy, communications director for the city after completion of ’Goodbye, Butterfly’

“It’s a different world now. Playing with 25 fans is different and it creates a really strange basketball environment. I  wish we had a bubble we could go to, to make sure we can finish this season.”

— Mike Gurley, who is in his 24th season as coach of the West Rowan boys basketball team

“When people are taking deer carcasses and feeding several dogs in a neighborhood in the front yard, I don’t think it’s sanitary to start with.”

— Craig Pierce, on a proposed ordinance that would outlaw feeding large animal carcasses to domestic animals in public

“This day of caring allows the community, as a whole, to come together and to work together and take care of the resources that we have been given here.”

— Pastor Dee Ellison, chair of the Salisbury-Rowan Human Relations Council on adopting Kelsey Scott Park

