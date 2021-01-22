Quotes of the week: ‘Where people want to hang out’

“You’ve got to make it look like a place where people want to hang out. And you don’t do that by crowding it with cars.”

— Mary Rosser, director of The Pedal Factory Community Bike Center and member of the city’s Greenway Committee on a multi-phasedDowntown Main Street Plan

“We don’t have nothing else to do.”

— Karen File, who showed up early with her husband at West End Plaza to get the COVID-19 vaccination

“Salisbury is so old, you could virtually go through all of them. It’s unimaginable how many could qualify if they wanted to.”

— David Post, City Council member on structures that could be designated with ’historic landmark status

“Her body was not equipped to sustain such a dramatic blow that COVID gives some people.”

— Mary Craig Palmatary, on the death of her mother Jeannie Misenheimer from complications from the coronavirus

“Folks in the community decided that Salisbury would be a great location for filming because of our commitment to historic preservation, particularly for historic movies that are really looking for locations where they don’t have to put a lot of effort into restoring homes.”

— Linda McElroy, communications director for the city after completion of ’Goodbye, Butterfly’

“It’s a different world now. Playing with 25 fans is different and it creates a really strange basketball environment. I wish we had a bubble we could go to, to make sure we can finish this season.”

— Mike Gurley, who is in his 24th season as coach of the West Rowan boys basketball team

“When people are taking deer carcasses and feeding several dogs in a neighborhood in the front yard, I don’t think it’s sanitary to start with.”

— Craig Pierce, on a proposed ordinance that would outlaw feeding large animal carcasses to domestic animals in public

“This day of caring allows the community, as a whole, to come together and to work together and take care of the resources that we have been given here.”

— Pastor Dee Ellison, chair of the Salisbury-Rowan Human Relations Council on adopting Kelsey Scott Park