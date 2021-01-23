January 23, 2021

  • 34°

Appalachian State claims victory; Charlotte falls in OT

By Post Sports

Published 12:00 am Saturday, January 23, 2021

BOONE (AP) — Justin Forrest had a season-high 23 points as Appalachian State topped Georgia State 80-71 on Friday night.

Adrian Delph had 17 points for Appalachian State (11-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Michael Almonacy added 13 points and Donovan Gregory had 12 points.

Eliel Nsoseme had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-3, 2-2). Kane Williams added 14 points and Collin Moore had 11 points.

 

FAU controls OT, beats Charlotte 66-53

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic outscored Charlotte 16-3 in the extra period to earn a 66-53 win on Friday night.

The 49ers’ made a 3-pointer to even the contest at 50 with 26 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Michael Forrest had 21 points to lead the Owls.

Bryan Greenlee had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (8-6, 3-2 Conference USA), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Karlis Silins added 10 points and three assists. Everett Winchester had nine rebounds.

Florida Atlantic scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Jahmir Young had 22 points for the 49ers (6-7, 2-3). Jordan Shepherd added 13 points. Jhery Matos had 7 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Print Article

Comments

Health

NC panel backs governor’s ‘guiding principles’ on health improvements

Education

N.C. colleges report first wave of COVID-19 cases as semester begins

Nation/World

Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds

News

Reactions from the sports world to the death of Hank Aaron

Sports

Panthers new GM Fitterer plans to ‘be in on every deal’

Coronavirus

Congregate facilities record COVID-19 deaths, county sees equal number of new cases, recoveries

BREAKING NEWS

Teen found dead on Grove Street, another dies from gunshot wound while being airlifted

Nation/World

Hank Aaron, baseball’s one-time home run king, dies at 86

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into West Lafayette Street home

Business

CEO of Economic Partnership details state’s economic development future with Rowan Chamber

Nation/World

McConnell working to push impeachment trial to February

Coronavirus

‘An opportunity to be a blessing:’ St. Luke Missionary Baptist hosting COVID-19 relief program

Crime

Blotter: Jan. 21

Nation/World

Biden orders halt on all border wall construction

Local

Bike accommodations, parking continue to be points of discussion in proposed Downtown Main Street plan

News

More than a million gallons of gas spilled in nature preserve near Huntersville

Education

Catawba College starts classes on campus Monday, later than usual

Coronavirus

Small number of NC vaccine doses thrown out, official says

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths, hospital bed usage continue rising in Rowan County

Crime

Former paramedic charged with embezzling a controlled substance

Crime

For third time, convenience store robbed after man asks for Newport cigarettes

Education

New RSS Superintendent Watlington reflects on first week in office

Education

Education briefs: Hood Theological Seminary holding virtual lecture series 

High School

High school basketball: West boys have best team in years