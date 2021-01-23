High school basketball: North girls keep it going

Staff report

SPENCER — Hannah Wilkerson had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists as North Rowan’s girls basketball team stayed unbeaten on Friday.

North (4-0, 3-0) got the job done mostly on the defensive end in a Yadkin Valley Conference game, beating Uwharrie Charter 49-36.

“Defense was the key to our success,” North’s first-year head coach Anthia Smith said. “We were strong in the second and third quarters, and we didn’t give up many second-chance points.

Wilkerson, a junior, is very consistent and has 975 points for her career.

Bailee Goodlett had 11 points, four assists and four steals.

Brittany Ellis had eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

Kamora Cannie had five points, six assists and seven steals.

Makiya McDaniel had five points and six rebounds. Bloom Goodlett had seven rebounds. Chloee Stoner had two steals.

Freshmen center Kadence Vuyou grabbed some rebounds and was a presence inside.

“We worked together on both ends of the floor and it allowed me to see a lot of our versatility,” Smith said.

North trailed the Eagles (2-2, 1-1) after a quarter, but the Cavaliers put up good numbers in the middle two quarters to take control.

UCA (36) — N/A

NORTH (49) — Wilkerson 16, Ba. Goodlett 11, Ellis 8, Cannie 5, McDaniel 5, Bl. Goodlett 2, Stoner 2, Vuyou.

Uwharrie Charter 7 9 11 9 — 36

N. Rowan 8 17 18 6 — 49

